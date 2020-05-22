Proposal Would Force California Counties to Pay Cash Rebates to Commercial Landlords

A push to provide tax relief to commercial landlords has been quietly advancing in the California Capitol. But for a scheme with such potentially devastating consequences on schools and local governments, it’s garnered surprisingly little attention.

Come Wednesday, the state Board of Equalization (BOE) will vote on a plan that would give cash rebates to commercial landlords that claim the pandemic has a similar value-diminishing effect as fires, earthquakes and other disasters that cause physical damage.

The BOE oversees county assessors, who’d have to cut those checks. The proposal’s backers, the California Alliance of Taxpayer Advocates (which goes by CalTax), represents the attorneys whose job it is to appeal assessors’ property valuations.

Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone is vehemently opposed to the idea.

The veteran taxman told the BOE as much in a strongly worded May 12 missive, which called the industry-led plan a “direct violation” of the state constitution.

“I cannot underscore enough, the impact these recommendations will have on schools and local government,” Stone wrote. “If assessors adhere to these directives, the BOE would contribute to California’s exploding budget deficit. For every dollar of property tax revenue the BOE diverts away from normal channels, the state, schools, counties and cities will have to cut an equal amount in order to balance local budgets.”

“The property tax system wasn’t designed to give relief,” Stone’s second-in-command David Ginsborg said. “There are other programs for that.”

Programs such as the $2.3 trillion federal relief package for the private sector and local governments. Or, Stone noted, the Federal Reserve’s $600 billion in loans for medium and small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

If CalTax prevails, local governments would have to hand over scarce dollars to some of the richest corporations on the planet—many of which reside in Silicon Valley.

Under Prop. 13—a controversial law borne out of the late-1970s tax revolt—property can only be reassessed it it’s sold and can only rise by a nominal margin year to year. The statute also lets landlords request a tax cut if they can prove their property’s been damaged enough to lower the value.

As San Jose Inside has reported before, those assessment disputes put the county’s three appeals boards up against multinational corporate giants—Apple, Google, Facebook and other companies with virtually limitless resources to wage such fights.

With more people working from home and less office space used, rents are bound to fall in the coming year. And come Jan. 1, companies impacted by that trend can file an appeal for property tax reductions going forward.

What CalTax apparently wants, however, is the kind of immediate relief granted in cases of physical property damage. Stone—himself a commercial landlord—calls the lobbying group’s proposition a “radical change” that would endanger the public in a time of crisis.

“The constitution is not a malleable piece of clay that can be molded at will to fit whatever is most politically expedient in the moment to curry favor with a handful of business owners at the expense of all 40 million citizens in the state of California,” Stone wrote. “The legislature can no more define ‘property physically damaged’ then it can define Proposition 13’s annual 2 percent limit on assessed value to mean 10 percent should the state’s budget face a crisis. These changes require a change to the constitution.”

The state can’t just change the rules as it goes, Ginsborg added.

“It’s sort of like you get nine innings, but you want to add an inning because you don’t like the outcome,” he said. “These agents, the ones who file assessment appeals, they want to increase the chaos in the property tax system so they get more business.”

CalTax has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Related

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.