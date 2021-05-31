Heat Advisory Issued for Memorial Day Holiday in Bay Area

Sweltering three-digit temperatures are in store for some parts of the Bay Area today, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory lasts from noon to 9 p.m. today, Memorial Day,, when highs in the 90s to 105 are forecast for the North Bay mountains and valleys, East Bay interior valleys, East Bay hills and the Diablo Range, the weather service said.

Areas close to the ocean will be cooled by sea breezes, keeping daytime highs in the 70s. Around San Francisco Bay, temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s.

Precautions should be taken for people susceptible to heat-related illnesses, such as the elderly, infants, and those without access to air conditioning, the weather service advises.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

More information is available on the National Weather Service website at http://weather.gov/mtr.