Children’s Services Physical Therapist in Santa Clara County Arrested for Multiple Sexual Assaults of a 16-year-old

San Jose police announced they have arrested a 45-year-old physical therapist with California Children’s Services in Santa Clara County for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old patient.

The suspect, identified as Leonard Cheng, was arrested Nov. 1 near his residence in San José without incident by the police department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor.

Investigators said that on June 28 San José police received a report from a victim/survivor that a sexual assault had occurred when the survivor was 16 years old. The suspect was more than 10 years older than the survivor at the time, they said

Police said the suspect worked as a physical therapist for the California Children’s Services, where the survivor was receiving physical therapy treatments from the suspect due to a medical condition. On more than one occasion, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with the survivor, according to investigators.

Because Cheng worked with other minors at the time of the reported offenses,police are seeking any other possible victims. They provided no information about the location or dates of his employment with Children's Services or other agencies or of the frequency or dates of the instances of sexual assault that prompted this week’s arrest. The gender of the victim also was not revealed.

Any persons with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective McCaughin #4462 or Detective Sergeant Ruybal #3719 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at [email protected] and or [email protected] or call (408) 277-4102.