Another Homicide Reported: Man Stabbed in East San Jose

Early today, San Jose police responded to the 2800 block of Donizetti Court in East San Jose to a report that a person had been stabbed and seriously wounded.

When they arrived after the 2:26am call, officers located one adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead, police announced at 11:15am.

The case was the city’s 21st homicide of 2021.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation late Sunday. No suspect was identified or apprehended.

The identity of the victim is to be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bagon, ext. 3589 or Detective Sanchez, ext. 4126 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.