Santa Clara County Fire Chiefs Urge Public to Leave July 4th Fireworks to Professionals

All consumer fireworks — including those labeled “Safe and Sane” — are dangerous and illegal to use, possess, or sell in almost all of Santa Clara County. The lone exception is the City of Gilroy.

Fire chiefs across Santa Clara County are urging community members to protect their neighborhoods by avoiding illegal fireworks and choosing safe, professional public displays this 4th of July.

With summer temperatures rising and local vegetation drying out rapidly, the risk of fire in both urban neighborhoods and wildland areas is exceptionally high. Nationwide, fireworks are responsible for thousands of emergency room visits and millions of dollars in property loss every year. Locally, illegal fireworks have historically ignited trees, fences, and homes across Santa Clara County, causing preventable property damage.

"One illegal firework can spark a fast-moving vegetation fire, threaten urban neighborhoods, or cause devastating property damage anywhere in Santa Clara County — from the hills of Los Altos Hills to the unincorporated communities of South County, including San Martin and beyond,” said Suwanna Kerdkaew, Santa Clara County Fire Chief. “Protect our communities by leaving consumer fireworks behind, respecting local ordinances, and choosing to celebrate safely at a professional, permitted public fireworks display. Together, we can help prevent fires, injuries, and unnecessary loss."

"Every year, illegal fireworks threaten our community by causing preventable fires, serious injuries, and unnecessary demands on emergency responders, said Robert Sapien Jr., San José Fire Chief. “Choosing not to use illegal fireworks is one of the simplest ways residents can help protect lives, property, and the safety of our neighborhoods."

All consumer fireworks — including those labeled “Safe and Sane” — are dangerous and illegal to use, possess, or sell in almost all of Santa Clara County. The lone exception is the City of Gilroy, which permits "Safe and Sane" fireworks only within designated areas from 9am on July 1 through 10pm on July 4. All other types of fireworks remain completely illegal in Gilroy and throughout the rest of the county.

Local emergency rooms treat individuals of all ages for fireworks-related injuries year after year, with severities ranging from moderate burns to life-altering trauma. Because fireworks-related fires and medical emergencies are 100% preventable, fire agencies are asking the public to celebrate responsibly.

Multiple cities across Santa Clara County have planned family-friendly community events and professional, sanctioned fireworks and drone displays for this Independence Day. Community members are reminded to immediately call 9-1-1 if they observe an active fire or a medical emergency.

Here are fireworks displays in the county on July 4, 2026:

Cupertino

Hyde Middle School: 19325 Bollinger Road

9:30 pm Fireworks Display

Gilroy

Gilroy High School: 750 W 10th St.

9:30 pm Fireworks Display

Milpitas

Milpitas Sports Center: 1325 E Calaveras Blvd.

6 pm Community Event Start Time

9 pm Fireworks Display

Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center: 16500 Condit Road

3 pm Community Event Start Time

9 pm Fireworks Display

Mountain View

Shoreline Amphitheatre: 1 Amphitheatre Parkway

7 pm Event Start Time

9 pm Fireworks Display

Santa Clara

Mission College: 3000 Mission College Blvd.

5 pm Community Event Start Time

9:40 pm Fireworks Display (courtesy of California’s Great America)

San Jose

Lake Cunningham: 2305 S. White Road

9 pm Drone Show Start Time

July 3 and 4 Displays:

Excite Ballpark: 588 E Alma Ave., San Jose

Approximately 9 pm Fireworks Display (fireworks begin after the ballgame July 3 & 4)