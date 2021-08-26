Evacuation of 10-block Area in San Jose to Continue until Noon

The San Jose Fire Department said today that residents of a 10-block area evacuated since Wednesday afternoon by a gas line rupture will not likely return to their homes until noon.

Late Wednesday night, city officials closed an evacuation center in San Jose that had been set up hours earlier for evacuated residents

The Parks and Recreation Department tweeted a one-sentence announcement at 11:53 p.m. that "Bascom Community Center is now closed and is no longer serving as an Evacuation Center."

The Bascom Community Center had been opened Wednesday night for anyone needing shelter. Fire officials estimated 325 addresses are in the area evacuated, which is a mix of residential and commercial located several blocks west of the San Jose Diridon station.

The area is bordered by W. San Carlos Street on the south, Meridian and Mariposa avenues on the west, W. San Fernando Street on the north and by Rainier Street and Lincoln Avenue on the east.

Fire officials first reported the incident at 3:49 p.m. in a tweet that crews were responding with police to a gas leak near Race Street and Eugene Avenue.

Later tweets reported that PG&E found an 8-inch steel natural gas line had ruptured and estimated it might be capped by midnight. Emergency responders initially were allowing residents to return home under escort to retrieve pets, but that was stopped when officials determined conditions were not safe.

At 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials tweeted that the evacuation orders would likely remain until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday and that Red Cross of Northern California is assisting residents who go to the Bascom Community Center (1000 S. Bascom Ave.) to shelter for the night. That order was changed today until noon.

The public can sign up for alerts for this incident, and all other emergencies, in Santa Clara County at https://emergencymanagement.sccgov.org/AlertSCC.