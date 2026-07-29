One Million Visits Fueled Downtown San José’s Momentum During FIFA World Cup 

San José leaders and business owners are talking positively about the six weeks of FIFA World Cup watch parties, fan activations, and community celebrations that infused energy into neighborhoods across the city.

At the center of the action was San Pedro Square, San José’s official Soccer Celebration Headquarters. Over 39 days, the San Jose Earthquakes hosted watch parties featuring all 104 matches alongside free, family-oriented fun activities that generated one million cumulative visits to the square. The activations created a landmark stretch for the restaurants, bars and small businesses that call the downtown pedestrian district home.

For many visitors, the World Cup experience began at San José Mineta International Airport, the closest commercial airport to Levi’s Stadium – a regional site for the iconic soccer tourney – and a key gateway for teams, dignitaries, FIFA officials and fans traveling to the region.

“A million fans, families, and visitors have now experienced our vision for a downtown—and a broader sports and entertainment district—that serves as a destination for the entire region,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. “Over six weeks, San Pedro Square showed what is possible when we bring people together around world-class events: packed sidewalks, thriving small businesses and an energy that could be felt across our city. The World Cup may be over, but the momentum it created—and the opportunity to build on it—is just beginning.”

Throughout the tournament, the airport coordinated 21 official team arrivals and departures, involving nine national teams, including Paraguay, whose players trained at San José State University and stayed at Signia by Hilton San José. The airport also supported arrivals by FIFA executives and international dignitaries, including members of the royal families of Qatar and Jordan.

From June 13 through July 19, more than 500,000 passengers traveled through Mineta International. Nearly 21,000 passengers departed the day after the U.S. team’s match at Levi’s Stadium – the airport’s busiest departure day of the year. For the U.S.–Bosnia and Herzegovina match alone, the airport accommodated nearly 200 private aircraft—more than it handled during Super Bowl week earlier in 2026.

As visitors flew, stayed and played in San José, the tournament generated significant demand for the city’s hospitality industry, according to city officials. From June 12 through July 11, San José hotels recorded a 9% year-over-year increase in occupancy, a 17% increase in average daily room rates and a 28% increase in revenue per available room.

Hotel stays were particularly strong on match days, when hotel revenue per room in San Jose increased 42.3% compared with the same dates in 2025. The largest gains came as the U.S. team advanced to the Round of 32. On June 30 and July 1, San José hotel occupancy rose 45% and hotel revenues increased 108% year over year.

During the week of June 28 through July 4, which included the Round of 32 and Round of 16 knockout matches, San José hotels recorded revenue -per-room growth of 47%—more than double the 23% average reported across U.S. host-city markets.

“2026 has been a whirlwind of sports excitement and a truly historic year for the City of San José,” said San Jose City Manager Jenifer Maguire. “Our collective achievement is possible because of the outstanding contributions of our city departments and so many community partners, such as the San Jose Sports Authority, San Jose Earthquakes, Sharks Sports and Entertainment, Team San José, and many more. It allowed us to showcase our city on the world stage.”

Corporate partners played an important role in bringing San José’s World Cup experience to life. Their support helped ensure that residents and visitors could enjoy free programming, family-friendly activities and memorable celebrations throughout the six-week tournament.

City officials said the success of the region’s 2026 sports events – the Super Bowl and the World Cup – further establishes the city as a year-round sports and entertainment destination.

“Over 700 event days were coordinated and permitted by the City’s special events team in FY 2026,” shared OEDCA Director Jen Baker, “a datapoint that underlines the myriad opportunities for residents to engage with one another, support the business ecosystem, and celebrate our community.”

“The Soccer Celebration Watch Parties demonstrated what makes San José such a special place. More than one million fans and visitors came together to celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event in a safe, welcoming and vibrant community,” said John Poch, director of the San Jose Sports Authority. “This success was made possible through the extraordinary partnership between the City of San José, Mayor Matt Mahan, the City Council, our corporate sponsors, community partners, public safety teams and countless volunteers who shared a common vision. Together, we didn’t just host World Cup celebrations—we showcased San José to the world as a premier destination for sports, culture and community. The legacy of what we accomplished together will benefit our city for years to come.”

This momentum continues with the city’s recent hosting of the 20th annual CrossFit Games, July 22-26, and September 26–27 with Slam José!, a free, two-day community basketball festival at The Plaza in downtown San José. The event will feature competition for players of all ages and skill levels, food, music, local vendors and a $22,500 prize pool for its Pro-Am and wheelchair basketball competitions.

In October, the Rock ‘n’ Roll San José Half Marathon will once again bring runners and spectators into the heart of the city. These signature events complement San José’s growing roster of professional sports organizations, including the San Jose Earthquakes, San Jose Sharks and Bay FC, as well as the city’s newly announced Professional Women’s Hockey League team, which is set to begin play during the 2026–27 season.

Together, these teams and events will help carry the energy of the World Cup forward, support local businesses, and reinforce San José’s reputation as a city where major sporting events and community celebrations come together.