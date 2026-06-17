Genny Altwer Announces Endorsements From Mahan, Liccardo for SJ Council District 9

District 9 city council candidate Genny Altwer announced a slew of new endorsements from South Bay leaders, including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Congressman Sam Liccardo, Santa Clara County Supervisor Margaret Abe-Koga, Councilmember Michael Mulcahy, former Vice Mayor Madison Nguyen, and former District 9 candidate and community leader Mike Hennessy.

The endorsements come on the heels of Altwer winning the June primary election with 35.6% of the vote. Candidates Gordon Chester had 22.2%, Scott Hughes 19%, Mike Hennessy 17.9% and Rick Ator 5.4% in the race to fill the seat vacated this year by Vice Mayor Pam Foley.

Altwer, a small business owner and former law enforcement professional, focused her campaign on crime, the cost of housing and the homelessness crisis.

“Genny Altwer is the only candidate in this race with the experience required to create real change in City Hall,” Mahan said, announcing his endorsement. “Getting the job done for San José families on affordability, homelessness, and crime isn’t easy. But Genny has gotten tough jobs done before—as a sexual assault detective, hostage negotiator, business owner, and a special needs mom raising her kids in our city. I’m confident she’ll deliver for our city, and I’m proud to endorse her campaign.”

“San José families deserve a city government that delivers for them. With Mayor Mahan, Congressman Liccardo, and so many local leaders, our campaign is assembling a team that’s laser-focused on that mission,” Altwer said. “Our city faces real challenges, but together, we’ll take on the status quo and special interest politics that have prevented progress for far too long.”

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.