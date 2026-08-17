San Jose Police Arrest Suspects for Armed Robberies

San Jose Police announced arrests of four suspects in multiple armed robbery cases.

City detectives and members of the department’s Covert Response Unit arrested a 19-year-old Tracy man in Tracy and a 17-year-old in San Jose on Aug. 5, after arresting an 18-year-old in San Jose, with all accused of the armed robbery of a business in the 2600 block of Monterey Road in late May

Police also announced the arrest of a 35-year-old Campbell man for a half dozen armed robberies in June and July.

On May 28, shortly before 11pm, San José patrol officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at a business located in the 2600 block of Monterey Road.

Three suspects entered the business concealed in masks, gloves, and hooded clothing, according to a police department press release. One suspect brandished a firearm at the victim employee while the two other suspects stole cash and miscellaneous merchandise. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

After an investigation, police identified Myles Dickson, 18, of San Jose, Elias Juarez, 19, of Tracy and a juvenile male as the primary suspects, then obtained arrest warrants for all suspects and search warrants for their residences.

On July 30, detectives located and arrested Dickson in San José. Using a search warrant at Dickson's residence, police said they located a firearm and evidence of the crime, including stolen merchandise. During the service of the search warrants, detectives located additional evidence of the crime, including more stolen merchandise.

Dickson and Juarez were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on robbery charges, while the juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

In the other case, involving an armed robbery crime spree in San Jose, police announced they had arrested Andrew Fiddler, 35, at his Campell home for armed robberies at smoke shops, convenience stores and motels in June and July.

With the assistance of patrol officers, the department’s Real Time Intelligence Center, and the use of Automated License Plate Reader cameras, detectives were able to identify Fiddler as the primary suspect.

Police said Fiddler’s crime spree began on June 18, when San José patrol officers responded to a 1:35am report of an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 5800 block of Camden Avenue. An adult male suspect had entered the business and brandished a firearm at the victim employee, police said. The suspect took cash and fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigation into these subsequent robberies led to Fiddler’s arrest:

June 30, at a business in the 2300 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard

On July 15, at a business in the 1300 block of Blossom Hill Road

On July 17, at a business in the 5800 block of Camden Avenue

On July 18, at a business in the 2500 block of Fontaine Road

On July 20, at a business in the 2400 block of Alvin Road

Police said they arrested Fiddler the next day, on July 21. While serving a search warrant, detectives reported they located evidence of the crimes. Fiddler was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for armed robbery.