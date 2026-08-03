City of San José Invites Residents to Help Regulate Data Center Development

As data center development accelerates without a comprehensive federal or state framework regulating potential effects on local communities, San José is moving to establish clear local standards and is inviting residents to help shape them.

The city is scheduling community roundtables and listening sessions beginning in late August and continuing through September to give residents an opportunity to share their priorities and inform the city’s proposed framework.

“As Washington refuses to establish a uniform national standard, and Sacramento in turn has ceded the responsibility to localities, San José is stepping up to lead the charge — and asking residents to help define the path forward,” said Mayor Matt Mahan in a statement. “We could bury our heads in the sand, say ‘no’ and push the jobs and industries of the future to states with fewer environmental safeguards, or we can do what California does best: lead the nation forward with a blueprint for responsible development.”

The public process follows a May directive from Mayor Matt Mahan and Councilmembers David Cohen, Peter Ortiz and Domingo Candelas calling on city staff to develop standards addressing energy demand and sourcing; water use and efficient cooling; air quality and backup generators; greenhouse gas emissions; noise and water quality; and clear, consistent community notification.

With state leaders affirming that data center planning decisions belong at the local level, San José is working to ensure those decisions reflect both the city’s role as a center of technological innovation and the needs of the community.

“Developing responsible standards for data centers and other large-energy projects requires careful consideration of a wide range of perspectives and the impacts these projects may have on our community,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Through a thoughtful engagement process, we will listen to and engage community members as we work toward a balanced, sustainable and well-informed approach that supports economic opportunity while protecting quality of life in San José.”

“Our residents deserve to know what the City is doing to protect our neighborhoods and ensure future data center development meets clear, rigorous standards,” said District 4 Councilmember David Cohen. “These community conversations give people a chance to ask questions, share concerns, and better understand the work underway. An informed and engaged community will help us create stronger policies that protect our quality of life while supporting responsible innovation.”

“The public response to recent data center proposals has made it clear that we need to approach data center development differently in San Jose. We must establish strong environmental protections and quality-of-life standards that safeguard our neighborhoods,” said District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas. “Equally important is a transparent and meaningful community engagement process that brings developers, residents, and the City together early and throughout the process. Technological innovation should not come at the expense of the quality of life our residents deserve.”

Outreach has begun with individual stakeholder meetings. In August, outreach will continue with community listening sessions, followed by small-group working sessions and roundtables with residents, labor, environmental advocates and the development community through September.

The first of several community listening sessions will be held Aug. 19, from 6pm to 8pm in the wing rooms at San José City Hall. Residents can share questions, concerns and priorities to help shape standards for data centers and large-load energy projects.

City staff will then develop the proposed standards, conduct Council briefings and return to the broader community with a final draft in the fall. The Administration anticipates presenting the proposed Data Center and Large-Load Energy Projects Uniform Standards to the City Council in December.