Santa Clara County Begins to Collect Recalled Costco Grapevines 

Santa Clara County agricultural officials plan to begin collecting recalled grapevine plants this week that were sold at Costco stores after the plants were found to potentially harbor an invasive insect capable of devastating vineyards and other crops.

Beginning this week, the county’s Division of Agriculture began going door-to-door to customers who purchased the grapevines during April and May, providing collection supplies and pickup instructions, according to a press release from the county.

The recall stems from concerns that the plants may carry the glassy-winged sharpshooter, an invasive insect that spreads Pierce’s disease, a fatal disease affecting grapevines. The bug can harm other crops and plants as well.

More than 1,300 grapevine plants were sold through Costco locations in Santa Clara County. County officials said they have already recovered some of the plants, but about 1,180 remain unaccounted for.

“Protecting Santa Clara County’s agriculture requires partnership with our community,” Agricultural Commissioner Priscilla Yeaney said. “If you purchased one of these grapevine plants, we ask that you participate in this collection effort. By allowing us to safely collect and dispose of the plants, you’re helping protect local vineyards, farmers, backyard gardens and the overall health of our local agricultural economy.”

County officials warned that infested plants could spread the pest and Pierce’s disease to nearby vineyards, nurseries and farms. If the disease becomes established locally, it could severely impact the region’s fruit and wine industries and lead to shipping restrictions on nursery stock.

Residents who purchased the recalled plants will receive a door hanger with collection instructions, large plastic bags, zip ties and a scheduled pickup date, county officials said.

Officials ask residents to remove any stakes, double-bag the grapevines using the supplied bags, securely tie them, attach the provided notice and place the plants outside their front door or gate before 9am on the scheduled pickup day.

Residents are urged not to relocate, compost or dispose of the plants because improper disposal could allow the pest to spread, county staff said.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled grapevines from Costco but no longer has it should contact the Santa Clara County Division of Agriculture at 408.918.4662.

The county will collect the plants at no cost. Residents seeking refunds should contact their local Costco. Additional information is available at tinyurl.com/263z9yw8.