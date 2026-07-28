Three Motorists Die in Separate Weekend Accidents in South Valley

Three people died in separate vehicle accidents in South Valley over the July 25-26 weekend, according to authorities. Two of the crashes involved motorcycles, with their riders pronounced dead after officers responded.

A California Highway Patrol commander emphasized that most accidents are preventable, and urged motorists to drive defensively and cautiously.

The CHP is investigating all three crashes. The first weekend accident occurred about 5:10pm July 25, when a 45-year-old Watsonville woman riding a motorcycle crashed on Highway 101 near the Sargent overcrossing in unincorporated Santa Clara County.

When officers arrived, they located a damaged Honda motorcycle with the woman nearby suffering from serious injuries, police said. Despite emergency lifesaving first aid efforts, the woman died at the scene.

The CHP’s initial investigation has not ruled out any potential causes of the crash. Authorities did not indicate if another vehicle was involved.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Noel Coady, CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Commander. “This incident reminds each of us to ‘drive (or ride) to arrive.’ Adhering to traffic laws and driving/riding defensively can make the difference between reaching our destination safely, or tragedy."

Another motorcyclist died in a separate accident on July 26. A 34-year-old San Jose man was riding a Harley Davidson when he crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer on State Route 152 at Ferguson Road in unincorporated Santa Clara County, according to the CHP.

The accident occurred about 2:39pm, authorities said. When officers arrived, they found the rider nearby with serious injuries. Police and paramedics attempted lifesaving first aid, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

“Like most crashes, this tragic event was preventable,” Coady said in a statement. “All motorists need to prioritize getting to their destination safely, rather than worrying about arriving quickly. Adhering to traffic laws and driving/riding defensively will save lives.”

Coady added investigators have not ruled any potential causes of the accident.

Later on July 26, at about 4:35pm, two pickup trucks were involved in a head-on collision on Bolsa Road, resulting in the death of a 56-year-old Aptos man.

The accident occurred north of Bloomfield Road. When CHP officers arrived, they found a damaged Toyota pickup with an unresponsive driver, authorities said. A Ford F150 had collided with the Toyota.

Officers also noticed the driver of the Ford attempting to flee the scene on foot before collapsing nearby, the CHP said.

Emergency responders attempted first aid on the Toyota driver, who succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities. The driver of the Ford was arrested for fleeing the scene of a crash.

“This incident was preventable,” Coady said. “Speeding and aggressive driving too often result in tragedy. Obeying traffic laws ensures we all make it to our destinations safely.”

Anyone with information about the accidents can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.427.0700.