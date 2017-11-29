Santa Clara Mayor, Merc Still at Odds over Report on PR Flack (Who Got the Story Changed)

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor blocked—and later unblocked—Mercury News reporter Ramona Giwargis on Twitter last week over an article that questioned the legality of an expensive PR flack hired by the city. The Merc’s story suggested that Gillmor ran afoul of the city charter by using $450-an-hour Banner Public Affairs consultant Pete Hillan to help craft her message on issues related to the 49ers, who have been at odds with the mayor and her City Council allies over Levi’s Stadium management. Niner-friendly councilors Dominic Caserta and Patty Mahan applauded the Merc’s reporting, but Gillmor and her supporters called the piece riddled with inaccuracies. “The story was clearly wrong,” Gillmor tells Fly. During last week’s council meeting, Caserta cited the Merc article to advance his claim that Gillmor broke the law. But City Manager Deanna Santana and interim City Attorney Brian Doyle repeatedly refuted those assertions. After a heated back-and-forth, punctuated by Caserta telling Gillmor she should be ashamed, the council voted 5-1 to approve another deal with Banner. Gillmor tells Fly she hoped Giwargis would follow up on her story by writing about the vote. “The facts speak for themselves,” Gillmor says. “I’m just disappointed that the Mercury News was presented with those facts and all we got was radio silence.” Merc managing editor Bert Robinson says the paper stands by its initial online report—even though it was altered several times—and couldn’t help but laugh about the usefulness of blocking a reporter on Twitter. “The signal that it sends is that the journalist has gotten under the politician's skin and the politician is being childish,” he says. Though Gillmor admitted she was wrong to block Giwargis, the mayor sticks to her claim that the article is littered with errors. Robinson says the updates were due to PR consultant Hillan, his former boss at the Merc, having unique access to editors because of his past work with the paper. Hillan succeeded in pressing editors to revise a specific passage regarding the city charter. Those changes, however, were only noted by an updated timestamp, leading Santa Clara blogger Robert Haugh to call out the accuracy of the story and the transparency in how it was reported. Robinson says the daily paper of record will consider adding endnotes to better explain how stories change—and not just for corrections. “We have not done that with clarifications,” he says. “Maybe we should.” One last takeaway: If Santa Clara still plans to pay Hillan an extraordinary amount of money to craft media statements and op-eds against the 49ers, how exactly is this saga ever going to end? Maybe an even higher-priced mercenary has the answer.
This is a story with many stories. I do not live in Santa Clara, but I do read about it as I sort of miss my team in San Francisco, and the stories about Santa Clara make me think our San Francisco Supervisors are playing there as well. A madness is engulfing this South Bay town. Now I think Lisa Gillmor is a very sincere and talented mayor. But the toxic nature of the politics there makes me wonder if our Hetch Hetchy water is being substituted for water from a chemical plant. There is really nothing wrong with a mayor using a PR firm. She is, after all, the mayor.
“If Santa Clara still plans to pay Hillan an extraordinary amount of money to craft media statements and op-eds against the 49ers, how exactly is this saga ever going to end? Maybe an even higher-priced mercenary has the answer”
This the problem. You don’t read about libraries, parks, or senior programs in Santa Clara.
You read about the 49ers, the 49ers, the 49ers. I wonder if Putin is a secret owner.
Yes, the Mayor is Lisa Gillmor. She deserves respect, loyalty, trust, and respect. But she also gets the job of getting the trains to run on time.
It’s kinda sad that the Mercury News can’t admit they were wrong. They got info from a single source and/or bad information/leads from council members that are bitter and spiteful. For the Mercury to say: “Violations constitute “councilmanic interference,” a misdemeanor which, upon conviction, can lead to removal from office” is a joke. The “facts” they were using were based on what? And to imply there was a crime and the chance for removal from office…that is really shameful. That is not reporting, that is politics. And a newspaper is supposed to report facts. In the world of misinformation becoming a norm, let’s hold our local news outlets accountable to facts. The article changed multiple times. Their premise was debunked. There was no crime. The Mayor’s actions were appropriate.
No one wants to talk about the 49ers all the time….NO ONE! But the 49ers are not being good faith partners. They are taking advantage of the fact that Santa Clara has never managed a stadium. The 49ers are pros, and they are not respecting the City that sponsored them. Shame on them too.
The City of Santa Clara should be talking about their leadership in land use, regional collaboration/leadership, and placemaking in our cities. The 49ers have taken too much energy and the Mayor should have access to professionals that can help manage the messages to and about the 49ers.
Kirk – I think everyone would agree that the Santa Clara Mayor needs professional help getting HER message across. She is terrible at it. Her animosity and bitterness is obvious. But the fact is, you don’t even live in Santa Clara. Why are you so obsessed with Santa Clara politics and especially the mayor? Because you own a pizzeria in town? Inquiring minds want to know – all of Santa Clara wants to know.
Maybe the city is in way over their heads on managing a stadium or dealing with a multibillion organization like the NFL. They got sucked into this deal with promises of riches and greed. When Joe Montana came to a city council meeting selling his partnership with a hotel wanting to build across from the stadium on city land he was greeted by gushing council members who only wanted photos of them with Joe and quickly approved the project. They completely made themselves looking like fools and idiots. What Santa Cara now has is a crappy billion dollar stadium that nobody wants to patronize and no idea how to manage this failure. What a pity!
[email protected] Kirk you need to become familiar with the Charter. The only person who can IInteract with employees (includes contract employees) is the City Manager. When a council member (includes Mayor) starts interacting with employees it is councilmanic interference. Our mayor is very delibert in her actions and knows exactly what she is doing, do not be foolish about this.
The San Jose Mercury has been horrible for years. They have zero credibility. Their articles are filled with half truths and bias. Their online
edition is embarrassingly filled with grammatical errors and typos, and they obviously have nobody proofreading.