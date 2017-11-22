San Jose Downtown Association Executive Director Scott Knies Pushes Back on Diridonification

Scott Knies, executive director of the San Jose Downtown Association, has quite a few initiatives—none bigger than his quest to stop Diridonification. What’s that? Well, ever since the city’s train station was named after former Saratoga Councilman and county Supervisor Rod Diridon (who is still alive), the neighboring neighborhood and buildout plans for Google and transit hub have been getting slapped with the “Diridon” tag. “Nothing against Rod,” said Knies, who believes the addition of BART and high-speed rail should lead to a simple, civic-oriented title: San Jose Central Station. As for the surrounding district, Knies has been pushing “GoJo District,” because “go” is active and some people (bad people) apparently pronounce San Jose like idiots. Fly asked Knies if GoJo has gained any traction. “Not really,” he said with a chuckle.
“Central Station” isn’t bad…but I still like “The Rail Yard”, that Scott Herhold, formerly of the Mercury News, championed for the surrounding area…
GoJo, The name is already in use. It’s a hand cleaner. It removes caked grease on grease and other putrid slime.
Just the type of stuff we need to clean up government in these parts.
Maybe they would like to be a sponsor!
Since Scott pimps for downtown, GoJo (pronounced as Go Hoe) seems appropriate.
A Monday walk along E. Santa Clara St from City Hall to Market was incredibly depressing. Odors of urine & MJ, abundant homeless – some sleeping in empty building entryways (many to choose from), and assorted sketchy types. Walgreens had security guard. If Little Shop of Horrors is redone, the opening scene could be filmed there https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOdqriSeY7k
An excellent cultural reference point, Taxpayer.
An excellent cultural reference point, Taxpayer.
An extra spoonful of gruel in your supperdish.
I loved Bill Murray as the masochistic patient and Steve Martin as the sadistic dentist: “Get out of here! You’re a nut!”.
From the article:
ever since the city’s train station was named after former Saratoga Councilman and county Supervisor Rod Diridon (who is still alive)…
In less polarized times it was customary to wait until someone had been deceased for at least ten years before naming a public, taxpayer-financed monument after them. But now, from the San Jose/Mineta Airport, to dams, roads, and numerous public buildings, connivers like Diridon get their egos petted by having their names affixed:
http://www.metroactive.com/papers/metro/09.25.97/cover/naming1-9739.html
Mr. Diridon is responsible for a spectacular, enormous, and ongoing waste of taxpayer assets—money that could help much more deserving recipients (or keep our local sales taxes from being so preposterously high). His light rail monstrosity alone is subsidized by more than $5 for every rider, every day. By itself, light rail eats up more than 5% of the county’s entire sales tax receipts.
Diridon, the consummate Social Engineer, always viewed the folks who pay the freight as sheep to be sheared—while he collected public paychecks his whole adult life. (Diridon is the guy behind the destruction of our city streets, as more and more of them are reduced and congested to make way for his almost unused ‘bicycle lanes’).
And apparently Diridon can’t wait until we can view his entire life, before something else is named after him. Especially something that will suck up our tax money forever, and in increasing amounts.
Diridon’s White Elephant ideas might be acceptable, if social engineering ever worked. But it doesn’t. Anyone can see the total failure of that concept by simply looking at evcery Communist economy. Yet connivers like Diridon refuse to admit that every big idea they have has ended in abject failure. It is only more and more money—our tax money—that keeps those failed ideas alive.
Yes, Diridon should have a monument showing him—but with bars in front of it.