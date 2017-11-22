San Jose Downtown Association Executive Director Scott Knies Pushes Back on Diridonification

Scott Knies, executive director of the San Jose Downtown Association, has quite a few initiatives—none bigger than his quest to stop Diridonification. What’s that? Well, ever since the city’s train station was named after former Saratoga Councilman and county Supervisor Rod Diridon (who is still alive), the neighboring neighborhood and buildout plans for Google and transit hub have been getting slapped with the “Diridon” tag. “Nothing against Rod,” said Knies, who believes the addition of BART and high-speed rail should lead to a simple, civic-oriented title: San Jose Central Station. As for the surrounding district, Knies has been pushing “GoJo District,” because “go” is active and some people (bad people) apparently pronounce San Jose like idiots. Fly asked Knies if GoJo has gained any traction. “Not really,” he said with a chuckle.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.