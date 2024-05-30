Ted Cruz Wants Biden’s DOT to Explain Soaring Costs of CA High Speed Rail Project

Two senior congressional Republicans are investigating spiraling costs associated with California’s high speed rail project, Reuters news service reported Wednesday.

According to the Reuters report, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Missouri GOP Rep. Sam Graves, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, have launched partisan inquiries into the Biden Administration’s support of the controversial rail project.

Both GOP leaders on Wednesday asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to disclose documents detailing a decision by the Biden administration to award billions of dollars to the California high speed rail project, which they question whether it will ever be completed, Reuters reported.

They requested documents by June 12 detailing the December decision to award the California high speed rail project another $3.07 billion.

California voters approved $10 billion in 2008 for the project, which aims to move passengers from San Francisco to Los Angeles – through San Jose and Gilroy – in under three hours. The GOP awmakers said the project has experienced numerous delays and rising costs, and that the California High Speed Rail Authority has not identified key funding needs. The full project was initially estimated to cost around $40 billion, but that has soared to $128 billion.

In their letter, obtained by Reuters, Graves and Cruz cited a 2023 review by “an independent body” that concluded that the project faced an unfunded gap of $92.6 billion to $103.1 billion between estimated costs and known state and federal funding.

“Despite evidence that continues to show that the California High Speed Rail project has critical issues indicating there is no reasonable path forward for successful completion of the project … the Biden administration continues to allocate substantial federal taxpayer dollars on this highly questionable endeavor,” the lawmakers wrote.