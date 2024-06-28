VTA Awards Construction Management Contract to Bechtel for BART Extension

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) awarded a $490 million contract for construction management services in support of the BART Silicon Valley extension to Bechtel Corporation for a 10-year period ending June 2034.

“This contract award represents a significant step toward putting processes and systems in place to get a shovel in the ground. We are pleased to be working with Bechtel, who was integrally involved in the first phase of the BART extension, to help us deliver this project,” said Tom Maguire, Chief Megaprojects Officer at VTA.

Under this contract, Bechtel will establish a program-wide organizational structure, processes, and procedures for effective management of all phases of construction, including early works construction, tunneling, stations, system testing, commissioning, close-out and turnover of facilities. Additionally, Bechtel will manage and administer construction contracts, construction costs and schedule, change orders, claims and disputes as well as construction quality and safety.

VTA said the BART Silicon Valley project will create 75,000 jobs construction that will help build the 6-mile, four-station extension of BART into downtown San Jose and ending in Santa Clara.

“This latest rail extension will provide a fast and convenient transit alternative for major commute corridors,” said Bechtel Corporation Senior Vice President Kelvin Sims. “We’re proud to be partnering with VTA again to help deliver this significant project for the area.”

Construction is anticipated to begin later this year to prepare for the arrival of the tunnel boring machine.