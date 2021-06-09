VTA to Begin New Bus Shuttle, New Schedules on Monday

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is making several service changes in its bus services starting next week.

Beginning next Monday, June 14, VTA will operate a new weekday peak hour shuttle between the Diridon Station and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, designed to meet Caltrain, Altamont Corridor Express and bus services at Diridon Station.

The SCVMC Shuttle will operate during peak commute hours with seven non-stop trips from Diridon to the Medical Center on Bascom Ave in the morning, and seven trips from the Medical Center to Diridon in the afternoon. The service is designed to meet Caltrain, ACE and various bus services at Diridon Station. Employees of Valley Medical Center can use their Smart Pass for free rides.

The VTA shuttle will use Bay #7 at the Diridon Transit Center and the new westbound stop at Renova Drive at VMC.

The VTA is also making some extensive and minor schedule changes on dozens of routes.

For example, the 523 will now operate every 30 minutes from 8am to 7pm on the weekends.

The route 26 service to West Valley College will be extended to 10pm, among other minor schedule changes.

The changes are based on ridership trends and are not related to recent circumstances with the deadly mass shooting May 26 at a VTA maintenance facility, VTA spokesperson Stacey Handler Ross said.

Light-rail service continues to be suspended indefinitely as the county decides what to with the maintenance yard, scene of the fatal shooting of nine light-rail employees by a co-worker.

To see which routes will be changed next week, visit www.vta.org/june-14-2021-service-changes and VTA.org for hours.