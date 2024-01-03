Lower-income Bay Area Residents to Get 50% Discounted Transit Fares

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation in partnership with other Bay Area transit agencies, today announced 50% discounted fares for lower-income Bay Area residents.

The “Clipper START” pilot program administered by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission aims to make public transportation more affordable.

To participate in the “Clipper START” program, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Be a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Be aged 19-64 years.

Not possess an RTC Clipper Card for people with disabilities.

Have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Eligible participants will receive a 50% discount on single adult fares for the following transit services: VTA, AC Transit, Marin Transit, SolTrans, BART, Muni, Sonoma County Transit, Caltrain, Napa VINE, and many more.

To apply residents must provide proof of identity and income​ and when approved will receive a personalized Clipper card in the mail to get their discounts.

To apply for the Clipper, START program click here.