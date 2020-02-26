San Jose Mayor Stands by Bloomberg Endorsement

Elizabeth Warren bodied Mike Bloomberg in the first few minutes of last week’s Dem debate, single-handedly undermining his claims of electability by describing him on live TV as a Trumpian “arrogant billionaire” who derides women as “horse-faced lesbians” and muzzles them with secrecy pacts.

The takedown came a day after the former New York mayor downplayed stop-and-frisk as a well-intentioned effort that merely “got out of control” and right before he minimized the role of banks in the 2008 economic collapse.

There’s nothing revelatory about the harassment claims against Bloomberg, his defense of a profiling policy that disproportionately targeted black and Latino people or his oft-repeated claims that Congress did more than Wall Street to hasten the Great Recession.

All that had been rigorously reported by the time San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in December joined the ranks of municipal leaders endorsing a Bloomberg presidency.

But Bloomberg’s performance on the debate stage ahead of the Nevada caucuses was so cringeworthy that Fly just had to ask whether Liccardo was having second thoughts. Especially since the San Jose mayor recently withdrew his endorsement of D8 council candidate Jim Zito after the local cop union unearthed divorce records in which the guy’s ex-wife accused him of bizarre, controlling and emotionally abusive behavior.

However, Liccardo’s taking more of a wait-and-see approach with Bloomberg, who, incidentally, gave San Jose $2.5 million as part of his American Cities Climate Challenge.

When Fly caught up with Liccardo a few days ago, he noted how Bloomberg had just announced that he’d release his female accusers from whatever NDAs they signed.

“And I think it’s important for all those facts to come out,” Liccardo explained in a brief phone call with Fly. “Based on what we know, the overwhelming majority of those complaints had to do with things that were happening in an organization with thousands of employees, which had nothing to do with Mike directly. I think there were three cases, I think, that had something to do with Mike.”

Because Bloomberg is saying “let them talk,” Liccardo continued, he’s holding out hope that the public will get “a fair view of the facts.”

So, yeah. Negative press notwithstanding, Liccardo still stans his buddy Bloomy.

