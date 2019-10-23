Petition Demands Height Cap on Proposed Santa Clara High-Rise

Santa Clara will hold a public hearing on today about one of the largest proposed development in the city’s history.
But some local residents are concerned about the project’s impact on traffic. Over 200 people have signed a petition started last month by analytics consultant Santa Clara resident Jason Feinsmith to demand that city officials to impose a 170-foot height limit on the proposed skyscraper.
Property owner Kylli—a subsidiary of Chinese pharmaceuticals and real estate company Genzo—is proposing for Mission Point, a development planned near Levi’s Stadium at 3005 Democracy Way, to comprise 23 buildings and reach up to 370 feet high. That’s over twice as tall as the tallest structure in Santa Clara, the Hyatt Hotel.
Kylli also aims to build 6,000 residential units, 3.65 million square feet of office space, 400,000 square feet of retail, a new hotel and a school.
“More housing—that’s good,” Feinsmith tells San Jose Inside. “But this is a very extreme proposal. It will increase the number of residents in Santa Clara north of Highway 101. Our goal is not to stop the project. Our proposal is to limit it to 170 feet. We’re still talking about 15 stories.”
Feinsmith says traffic will only worsen with the city already replacing the golf course by Levi’s Stadium with an $8 billion mixed-use development. That’s why he’s urging city officials to limit the project’s building heights. “It’ll still be a burden,” he says. “But it’ll be bearable, as we need housing in the Bay Area.”
Earlier this fall, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) raised concerns about the proposed building heights, saying the high-rise would interfere with radio frequency.
In response to the FAA’s concerns, Kylli Vice President Randi Gerson wrote in a letter to the city of Santa Clara’s community development director, Andrew Crabtree.
“Based on both the initial FAA findings and community feedback, it has been determined that the heights as shown in the application on file must be further reduced,” Gerson wrote. “Kylli is working with an aviation consulting firm that will assist us with navigating the FAA process.”
Kylli has already reduced its building heights from its original proposal in 2018, when it planned to build a 600-foot tower along with an array of other structures that would reach around 400 feet.
“That was ridiculous,” Feismith says. “They’re coming to build a little Shanghai in our neighborhood. An inherent concern is conflict of interest—this is a company from China, they have no concern for the burdens of the local community.”
The public hearing takes place at 6pm tonight at Santa Clara City Hall, 1500 Warburton Ave. Click here for the agenda. (This article has been updated.)
So people in Hong Kong are being brutalized and Santa Clara officials are building high rises for China?
“Our goal is not to stop the project. Our proposal is to limit it to 170 feet. We’re still talking about 34 stories.”
Unfortunately, this statement is not being honest. Yes, you are talking about stopping the project. No, it is not 34 stories. Just how are 34 stories going to fit in 170 feet? Unless it is only as a children’s playhouse with 4′ ceilings.
Why can’t we have a large regional discussion about how a development like this could *help* the north side of Santa Clara? And it is always frustrating to hear people talk about “their city” as if it is an island. Santa Clara is in the main traffic corridor of Silicon Valley….I would even suggest the heart of it. I hear so often that density is fine in the “right place” (i.e., not near me). Well, this area is virtually untouched. It is a tilt-up office grave yard. It is a five minute walk from a $1.3B stadium and across the street will be the largest private development in west coast history (Related Santa Clara) weighing in at $8B.
So are we really having a conversation about “the burdens of the local community” or more of a “I don’t want to see my City change that way.” I don’t hear anyone talking about what the area *needs* to be successful. Sure, we talk about housing, but how are we addressing that concern?
Sorry to sound critical of this author (interviewee). I always want to find ways to collaborate and be part of the solution. I think we all need to be part of the solution….and that requires an honest assessment and acknowledgement of the current conditions and needs of the area. Building like we did in the 70s isn’t going to solve our problems. We need dense, walk-able, and vibrant places for people, with placemaking and ground floor activities. Those designs require people (not cars…people). We need many structural changes to our area, and we need to join forces to make these happen, not draw lines in the sand with an arbitrary height requirement (where did 170 feet come from anyway???).
-Kirk
Wow
Is this from a Santa Clara resident?
No, Vartan lives IN San Jose but always has his nose in Santa Clarans’ quality of life. He is also a puppet to the current mayor … But NOT a voter nor Santa Clara taxpayer. He does own an itsy-bitsy pizza joint in Santa Clara that HE thinks is important … Yawnnnnn.
Sound like JR. Should use your real name. Happy to debate on the merits (not the emotion).
How boring. Two non Santa Clarans debating what is the best for Santa Clara. Could the people being gassed in Hong Kong get to participate on the merits of China owning more of the USA?
https://news.yahoo.com/china-row-looms-over-nba-season-openers-063007233–nba.html
No NBA events in Santa Clara
Really dudes this is not like carbon neutral, what we need here is like green open space for birds and rug rats and other living things. Maybe a pond with fish and weed and growing things for the people.
Your plan is like only for the money!
https://qz.com/1732084/forced-uyghur-labor-in-chinas-xinjiang-could-be-making-us-sold-clothing/
And the fiddlehead who wrote in favor of this could care less and they employ a bozo as a lobbyist
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7599941/Whistleblower-escaped-Chinese-education-camp-reveals-horrors.html
Genzo is connected to Chinese Government
Newt Gingrich: America’s way of life is threatened by an adversary seeking world domination – We must respond
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/newt-gingrich-americas-way-of-life-is-threatened-by-an-adversary-seeking-world-domination-we-must-respond
But a tower of babel is good for Santa Clara
But the nitwit representing Genzo is good for santa clara