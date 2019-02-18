Hanging Colin Kaepernick Doll Spotted in South San Jose

Days before Colin Kaepernick settled his collusion grievance against the most powerful sports league in the nation, one of our readers spotted a racist effigy of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback right here in San Jose.
It was close to 11am Feb. 12 when she reported seeing it in the parking lot of the Almaden area Costco: a plush Kaepernick doll hung by a chain-link noose on the back of a gunmetal gray 2005 Nissan Titan pickup. The observer, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her privacy, said the depiction of racial violence shook her to the core.
“Simulating the lynching of a black man who peacefully protested violence against people of color is racist behavior that cannot be tolerated here or anywhere in this country,” she said. “It’s absolutely shameful that whoever is driving this truck is fine with this public display of racism and hate.”
Many such hateful representations of Kaepernick have ignited headline-grabbing backlash in communities throughout the country.
Last fall, to name one example, a Placerville barber publicly apologized after a photo of a Kaepernick doll hanging from his shop ceiling went viral. The proprietor, known to locals as the Bowtie Barber, said he hung the likeness in 2016 after Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality.
“I literally had no idea that I was offending people,” the barber told a Sacramento-area Fox News affiliate at the time.
That’s hard to believe.
We have no idea who affixed a noosed-up Kaepernick to the pickup photographed in south San Jose last week, so we can only wonder whether he or she would make similar claims of ignorance. But while Kaepernick’s biggest detractors try to frame their displeasure as some kind of patriotic defense of the troops and the flag, images like this make it hard to believe that it’s about anything other than race.
How did your reader know that the effigy was “racist”?
Because in defining racism and other forms of discrimination, impact takes precedence over intention.
> Because in defining racism and other forms of discrimination, impact takes precedence over intention.
Who made up this rule?
Really Jen,
How do you feel about Trump effigies and discrimination of people wearing MAGA hats?
Who said:
“It’s not the nature of the evidence, it’s the seriousness of the charge”?
So everyone is supposed to have psychic skills to anticipate impact? And no one is responsible for their emotional response. It’s always someone else’s fault if anyone is triggered.
Glad to know that society no longer needs thousands of psychologists and psychiatrists. Dear Abby and other sob sisters can now issue pronouncements that always blame others.
If the liberal bias of this article triggers me, causing emotional pain and suffering, doesn’t that mean it must be removed? The impact was not intentional but it be respected, because… feelings.
You have until midnight to make this right, that’s when my hurty feelings turn into outrage (like a gremlin).
Ms. Wadsworth,
I would tend to agree with you that impact does take precedence over intention. If we look at Fair Housing or other discrimination frameworks, the burden of proof is on the accused side to show that they were in fact not discriminating. The logical impossibilities of proving a negative aside, this calculus does seem to have found a foothold in our collective culture.
I would also argue that another insidious concept has taken root, one that states racism is prejudice plus power. I think this is referred to as the “sociological definition”, but to say this is not the underlying societal dynamic is to be intentionally obtuse or at best disingenuous.
Using this analysis I would argue a couple of points. One, that Colin Kaepernick holds a completely dominated position, politically, socially, and economically, over whoever owns this vehicle.
Mr. Kaepernick has the attention of the President, Congress, and almost all local officials in this country; he has over 2M followers on Twitter; and he recently re-up’ed his contract with Nike. He just agreed to a settlement with the NFL, with reports ranging from just over $10M to just under $80M. Rihanna and other musical acts refused to play the Superbowl at his insistent. A Colorado business just went bankrupt because they wanted to boycott his Nike apperal. If you go against Mr. Kaepernick, your business will fail, if you try to silence him, you will lose in court, if you don’t do as he insists he can destroy your career. Why else would Rihanna not play the Super Bowl, which is 70% black (and mints 100’s a black millionaires a year) and is the apex of American TV culture? One reason, Mr. Kaepernik.
The poor individual who put this effigy behind his car is finished. Assuming the facts fit the narrative, this individual is a less educated, low income, conservative white male. In the Bay Area, this is an underprivileged minority. The reality is this person has no political power, little social significance, and likely little wealth. This person with the effigy is invisible and has ZERO impact other than to be dumped on by a hateful society.
Actually, less than that. As we have seen recently, famous black actors have used the current cultural reality in an attempt to get more money and fame. Why would Mr. Smollett pay to be beaten and have a noose purposely hung around his neck? Because it pays huge dividends. Your “Progressive” society, with its obsession with false white supremacist narratives, is so ready to hate white men that he (almost) correctly played the percentages. To position yourself against conservativeness (MAGA is the new white hood), maleness (future is female) and/or whiteness (cancel whiteness) is monetizable in real terms and profitable in political and social terms. Period.
So to maintain consistency with the structural realities of American Culture, the driver of this automobile can’t be racists since the driver has negligible power and impact compared to Mr. Kapeernick.
Gee whiz I was very offended by Mr. Kopperdick’s inflammatory and racist behavior, so I quite watching anything to do with the NFL. Apparently so did a lot of other pro Americans to the point the NFL told these people to get out of sight during the National Anthem it was costing the league money . This brought fans back to the TV set this year.
If this anti American behavior returns, you can bet the fans will go back to watching old John Wayne moves on Sunday.
Shut up and play!
This truck and effigy have been around for months if not longer. IIRC, I saw it not long after Nessa’s 2nd stooge launched his campaign. (Her first stooge, BTW, was Aldon Smith, but his drinking problem derailed her sjw plans and led to a locker room outburst when she cheated on him with 7).
Hanging in effigy has been around since the 1600’s. It’s a common form or protest, seen even in BLM anti-police protests. It’s also a form af free speech. Just because it was done to a black figure does not mean it is inherently racist. It would have to be based on his intent, since there is in fact a legitimate form of protest present.
Is this Jussie Smollett’s truck?
It couldn’t have been Kaepernick, it was standing and showing no overt disrespect for the flag, and I believe that was a made in America vehicle.
Lynching black people has a significant racist and shameful history in the US. Given a) what Kaepernick was protesting, b) the fact that he himself is African American, and c) this act was a symbol of a lynching, I find it to be entirely unacceptable. Like Jenn said, impact takes precedence over intention.
Hey there is a great series right now; viewable on PBS, Channel 9; in honor of Black History month. You have heard of this thing, this concept — called history? You know; doomed to repeat it if you remain with your ignorant head in the sand? You might want to watch it…….. It would explain, in great, eloquent detail; why ANY black man, hanging in effigy, is NOTHING BUT: RACIST. The program, FYI, is called: “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross”.
It is an excellent documentary. You might learn something.
It has nothing to do with what you term ‘liberal’ views.
It has to do with the social, economic and political struggles, and (atrocities) that African Americans have endured, and, successfully conquered in our country’s history. It is the history that you maga morons never learned in High School. — You know, in ‘the land of the free (some freer than others, & the home of the brave.)
WHERE are the ‘other’ comments on this article? Where? Disturbing.
It is 2019.
CF