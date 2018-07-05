Santa Clara Unified Says It Has No Record of Sexual Harassment Claims in Past 18 Years

Santa Clara Unified took nearly two months to respond to Fly’s request for sexual harassment complaints by informing us that no such records exist. At least not from 2000 to May 3 of this year, according to Assistant Superintendent of School Support and District Development Andrew Lucia.
No claims, Lucia says, not even in response to Santa Clara High teacher Dominic Caserta’s alleged harassment of a few girls in spring of 2002, or seven years later when records indicate that he behaved inappropriately with yet another female student.
That’s because instead of looking up the relevant allegations, the school district took the liberty of narrowing the scope of Fly’s CPRA request for all claims of sexual harassment to just “written demand claim[s], or request[s] for damages.”
Even Santa Clara police—who failed to locate documentation of a 2002 incident memorialized in Caserta’s school personnel file—apparently have a better handle on record-keeping and transparency than Lucia, who’s in charge of monitoring such things for the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights division.
A search for police reports involving sex crimes at Santa Clara High alone turned up 45 incidents in the past decade, including four involving district employees.
On May 2, 2013, a former student reported having a sexual relationship with a teacher when she was 16 years old. On Sept. 23 that same year, a janitor reportedly found a teacher and a high school girl alone late at night in the teacher’s car and later found a mattress under the teacher’s desk, along with bras, panties and condoms.
On Jan. 8, 2016, a 16-year-old girl told cops she was “inappropriately touched” by a 46-year-old school employee. And on April 27, 2017, a 62-year-old male coach walked into the girl’s locker room while students were changing.
Further, a cursory Google search turns up headlines about ex-Wilcox High teacher Edward Slate pleading guilty to having sex with a student, Santa Clara High custodian Joe Miller recruiting students to model for him, SCH teacher Hugo Guzman being charged with statutory rape and Walden West counselor Edgar “Papa Bear” Covarrubias getting busted for allegedly downloading child porn.
It comes of no surprise to Padres Unidos California that SCUSD has no records to share … They were either destroyed, or choose not to surrender them . The Hernandez family made complaints about harassment and sexual harassment by substitute teachers that were taken by former superintendent Steve Stavis . Various SCUSD management and former board members knew but did little to address the problem. The SCUSD legal counsel cares more about district financial liability than the trauma harassment and sexual harassment cause permanent trauma ( PTSD). They and various police department #SCPD and #SunnyvalePD officers involved in the no action taken to protect victims . #Karma #DivineIntervention #Somefolksjustlie ‼️🎓
SCUSD is organized for the care and feeding of the adults in this asylum. I know as I experienced it first hand. The school district is run by incompetent fools who gained their positions by loyalty and not competency in a culture of Me First, My Family First, and My Friends First. This is just one more huge and unbelievable artifact of the cesspool called SCUSD. And they are not too good at educating children either as you can see from three years of academic achievement data that I visualized on the data visualization page of http://sipbigpicture.com.
This great reporting by the Fly reiterates the absolute necessity of planning and implementing an independent investigation of professional staff trying or actually having sex with young children or aiding and abetting the illegal actions of others. And while they are at it, they should also conduct a complete financial audit of the system as well because there are significant shenanigans there as well.
For Board members and administrative staff to claim that they had no knowledge of these sex crimes in their midst, is not an absolution of their culpability. The children and families were handing the District this information on silver platters! For the head of the Union to claim that the solution to this problem is to hire more teachers is equally ludicrous and unacceptable.
God help the families who send their children to this absolutely incompetent playland of lust and sexual impropriety. It is time to run from the system and seek a decent and safe education for your children somewhere else!
If you want to experience an auditory feeling of what it feels like to be in SCUSD maybe Frank Zappa 's Weasels Ripped my Flesh can be of some assistance!