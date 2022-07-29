Santa Clara Police Warn of Phone Scam Impersonating Officer

The Santa Clara Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller is posing as one of its lieutenants. This is a scam, police said.

According to recipients of these calls, a male voice requests that individuals call the lieutenant back with a case number and contact information. If you receive a similar call or voicemail, hang up immediately or delete the message.

Individuals who have called the impersonator back have been asked for personal identification information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, credit card numbers and bank account information. Never give out personal information over the phone to callers.

If you have been a victim to such a scam, please file an online Police Report at www.SCPD.org