San Jose Women’s March Draws Estimated Crowd of 20,000 to Protest President Trump

A crowd of 20,000 marched through downtown San Jose on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the Women’s March. The national demonstration, which began last year as a protest against President Trump’s inauguration, focused its message in 2018 on putting more female leaders in elected office.

People carried signs condemning President Trump and sexual violence and advocated for women’s equality and reproductive rights in a demonstration that kicked off at City Hall and ended at the Arena Green by Little Italy.

“This isn’t just about how much I hate Donald Trump,” said Evergreen Valley High senior Katie Tran, who held a poster with an orange effigy of the president’s face emblazoned with the warning, “There will be hell toupée.” “But he represents everything that I don’t. How can I support someone who doesn’t support me and everything I stand for?”

“Also,” she added, “he’s the biggest asshole.”

The event also hosted a diverse lineup of speakers, including many young women who work in local government or for nonprofit organizations that promote public service.

“It is time that our elected officials look like us, think like us and, most importantly, vote like us,” said Ketzal Gomez, a fellow for the New Leaders Council of Silicon Valley who delivered an address at a pre-march rally. “The moment is ours.”

Around the state, thousands of people gathered at similar rallies with crowds ranging from the hundreds in smaller towns to upward of 500,000 in Los Angeles.

In San Jose, the march converged at a “Call to Action Alley,” where local civic groups set up booths to recruit volunteers to channel the day’s energy into continued activism.

Below are some photos of the San Jose march, some taken by San Jose Inside and others contributed by other attendees.

WomensMarch7 “This isn’t just about how much I hate Donald Trump,” said Evergreen Valley High senior Katie Tran (center). “But he represents everything that I don’t. How can I support someone who doesn’t support me and everything I stand for?” WomensMarch11 WomensMarch13 26840849_1635006919855746_8822839459174212808_o WomensMarch10 WomensMarch3 WomensMarch4 WomensMarch5 WomensMarch6 WomensMarch8 WomensMarch9 An estimated 20,000 people marched through downtown San Jose for the second annual Women's March. Womens March1 WomensMarch1 WomensMarch14 26907030_1696958246993244_6698686688892823745_n WomensMarch15 WomensMarch16 26734486_1696958410326561_8551349537450645127_n 26804408_1696958666993202_7625834812210387686_n 26815403_1696958820326520_1237065999531585527_n 26903857_1696958720326530_1546080318647551936_n 26961786_1635006916522413_1152906983973940892_o FB_IMG_1516480120989 26992276_10156020850465349_1558846385302359493_n

Jennifer Wadsworth is the News Editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.