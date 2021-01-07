Santa Clara City Attorney in the Spotlight After Lawsuit Fail

The verdict of Santa Clara’s lawsuit over districted elections that is set to cost the city millions has residents apoplectic, and much of that frustration is being directed at City Attorney Brian Doyle, city hall insiders say.

“People want blood,” one told Fly.

Now that Santa Clara County Superior Court and an appeals court adjudicated the lawsuit over whether Santa Clara must divide itself into six pieces to conform with the California Voting Rights Act, new scrutiny is trained on Doyle’s role in the expensive, failed legal dustup.

That’s especially true after it turns out that Santa Clara blew its chance to settle the matter at a discount before the appeals court threw down its decision. Doyle inexplicably failed to notify City Council members in time to act before the offer expired, according to moles with knowledge of the sequence of events.

Several Santa Clara City insiders told Fly that residents were already starting to voice their frustrations about the years-long battle that ended with the city in the same place it was in 2018—just poorer.

One city council member confirmed to Fly that indeed emails are pouring in about Doyle and the verdict.

“It definitely gives him a black eye how this whole CVRA thing came down. It doesn’t look good,” Suds Jain, who was elected to the council in November said. “A number of people have contacted me to express their displeasure.”

Doyle’s position is one of three that are decided by the council. And while Jain said he would not speculate on whether the position might be next in line for regime change, others inside City Hall acknowledged that something would likely need to occur to smooth over the blunder.

