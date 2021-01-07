Thursday, January 7, 2021
UPDATE: Four-Alarm Fire Burns in Downtown San Jose

UPDATE, 12pm:  SJFD has contained the fire to the building where it started but continue to battle the blaze.

Firefighters are trying to douse a blaze that engulfed an empty building in downtown San Jose this morning. The structure on San Fernando Street is home to Cinebar and several restaurants, including Mumbai Local and Social Lady.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials advised people to avoid the area for the time being. (Photo by Gary Singh)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

