UPDATE: Four-Alarm Fire Burns in Downtown San Jose

UPDATE, 12pm: SJFD has contained the fire to the building where it started but continue to battle the blaze.

UPDATE: Fire on E San Fernando was upgraded to a 4th alarm at approximately 11am. Fire is currently contained to the structure of origin. Updates will be posted here as they become available. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 7, 2021

Firefighters are trying to douse a blaze that engulfed an empty building in downtown San Jose this morning. The structure on San Fernando Street is home to Cinebar and several restaurants, including Mumbai Local and Social Lady.

The commercial fire on E San Fernando is currently at 3 alarms. pic.twitter.com/IEV2PIAeoA — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 7, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.