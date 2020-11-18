Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran Flip-Flops on Proposal to Assess Homeless Residents

Given how flip-floppity he’s been and how he hasn’t quite made clear why he’d basically turn down tens of millions of dollars in state money to house the homeless, it’s hard to know where Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran stands on the issue.
Over the last few months, the Silicon Valley suburb has become a battleground for NIMBYs (not-in-my backyarders) and their pro-housing counterparts over plans to convert a motel into apartments for the otherwise unsheltered.
Tran has loudly opposed the project—which comes with a $30 million grant from Gov. Gavin Newsom to make it happen—because, among other things, its proximity to a BevMo! Put aside, for a moment, how the contention perpetuates harmful stereotypes about homeless folks being a bunch of booze-guzzling ne’er-do-wells, and consider this: Tran insists that he does, in fact, want to put a roof over people’s heads.
Alas, the Nov. 10 City Council meeting added another confounding layer to the saga.
With the aim of helping more homeless Milpitas residents find housing, Councilwoman Karina Dominguez suggested teaming up with the county to conduct thorough assessments. At first, the mayor backed the proposal, calling it “an item that is really important to me and our community” and said “the work needs to happen.”
In a rambling homily to follow, Tran said he just disagrees about how that work needs to happen. Instead of a county-led assessment, he floated the idea of taking money pegged for motel conversion and using it for hotel vouchers instead.
“I want to make sure we do something—if not, I’m going to vote ‘no,’” Tran declared before expressing concern about what “the headlines” would say the next day.
In the end, the mayor abstained from voting on the proposal, which got a “yes” from everyone else on the council. In a phone call with Fly, Tran defended his “opposition of the funding through abstention.”
That doesn’t explain why he didn’t just cast a “no” vote—or why he seems to be risking his political future by trying to turn down free money to appease the NIMBYs.
The only value motivating Tran’s decision-making is his fear of being judged, which makes me think he is in the wrong occupation – many people who crave external validation become politicians, but they tend to be the worst when it comes to thinking independently or doing the right thing in politically difficult situations. His fear of Milpitas NIMBY judgement is what led him to do a 180 on this project, and his fear of being judged by homeless advocates for voting no on a project is what led him to abstain rather than vote against it. Both actions, the latter in a more transparent fashion, are prime examples of political cowardice.
No matter it is state funding or federal funding, those money from tax payer. As a tax payer, I do care how our tax money had been used in an effected way.
From Los Angeles Daily News by Susan Shelley updated at October 7, 2020 title with The very high cost of Project HomeKey. No double HomeKey is super expensive project.
Dig into more about Milpitas HomeKey, I just aware couple fact:
1. From realtor.com, Extended Stay America Hotel Last Sold For $14 Millions at 04/14/2020.
2. 7 months later, Santa Clara Count is going to acquire with $50 Millions for HomeKey Project.
3. In 7 months, this property value increase $36 Millions during covid-19 pandemic period.
After I dig into all the detail document, I just feel Milpitas Mayor just do his job to make sure TAX PAYER’s money have been effected executed.
My 2 cents…. :)