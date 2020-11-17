SJ: Pedestrian Dies Over a Week After Being Struck by Vehicle

A man struck by a vehicle in San Jose earlier this month succumbed to his injuries and died last Thursday, police said.

Around 1pm on Nov. 4, officers responded to the area of South De Anza Boulevard and Bollinger Road to investigate a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 gray Mercedes-Benz, driven by a man, was traveling north on South De Anza Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian attempting to run across the street outside of the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, and over a week later succumbed to his injuries.

According to San Jose police, the collision was the 42nd fatal collision and the 18th vehicle versus pedestrian fatal collision on city streets in 2020.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective O'Brien of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.