Ex-San Jose Mayor, Aide-Turned-Wife Part Ways After 21 Years

Ron Gonzales left his wife, Alvina Gonzales, and in doing so, tanked his political career for a much-younger staffer in 2000—but at least the affair culminated in a lasting marriage for the ex-San Jose mayor. Until now, that is.

Guiselle Nunez—25 when a 49-year-old Gonzales began wooing her behind the backs of friends, family and colleagues—recently made her separation “Facebook official.”

Social media posts suggest she moved out of the Gonzales abode to stay with a relative.

Fly (then dubbed Public Eye) broke news of Gonzales’ secret courtship, prompting the once-rising political star and head of the state’s third-largest city to come clean that same day in an apologetic press conference.

The office romance wasn’t the mayor’s only misstep, of course, but it was arguably one of the final nails in the coffin. These were the days of national uproar over Bill Clinton’s workplace dalliance, making the prospect of Dems boosting Gonzales to the historic privilege of becoming California’s first Latino governor slim to none.

News reports from around that time cite a few other political setbacks, including Gonzales’ attempts to pack a city commission with political allies and leading a vote against a popular proposal to expand health insurance for needy kids.

And though the bribery and corruption charges stemming from a 2000 waste-hauling deal ultimately didn’t stick, the prosecutorial crusade against Gonzales had, by the latter end of the ‘aughts, hopelessly branded him as a political liability.

Gonzales leveraged his connections to ostensibly good ends, however, fundraising for community causes through the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley.

Charity work proved more lucrative, anyway.

According to tax disclosures, the fundraising organization paid the mayor-turned-nonprofit exec $177,522 in 2018. That’s close to what he’d have made as governor.

Not bad.

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.