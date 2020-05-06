San Jose Finally Pays Back Sacred Heart for Flood Relief—Years After the Fact

More than three years have come and gone since the Coyote Creek flood tore through San Jose. But last month, the city finally reimbursed Sacred Heart Community Service the nearly $400,000 it incurred by helping families displaced by the disaster.

When Coyote Creek started overflowing in February 2017, local groups mobilized to help the thousands of people flooded out of hearth and home. Sacred Heart got $2.5 million from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to dole out to victims.

But in an effort to ensure that most of the $2.5 million went to those in need, Sacred Heart Director Poncho Guevara said he dipped into the organization’s own funds and “absorbed all of [its] personnel and administrative expenses and provided additional direct resources” to the tune of $397,153.

In March 2018, San Jose accepted a $5.4 million grant from California’s Department of Social Services to aid low-income residents impacted by the flood.

Guevara said that’s when the non-profit began a “dialogue” to see if those dollars could be used to reimburse Sacred Heart.

Two years passed before he saw a dime of it.

Jeff Scott, spokesman for the city’s housing department, tells Fly that “it doesn’t typically take this long” to pay folks back.

“To streamline our ask of the City Council, we were planning to bundle the reimbursement with several flood grant awards,” Scott explained. “However, the grant awards have been delayed in the procurement, planning and negotiation process.”

When COVID-19 came along, city bureaucrats realized the process could get delayed even further and opted to finally pay up.

Despite the delay, Guevera tells Fly that he’s happy the non-profit finally got its due.

“Many of the victims already came to Sacred Heart for help,” he said in a recent interview. “If we hadn’t, many families would have been displaced from this community or come to us in greater desperation.”

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.