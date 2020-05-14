Op-Ed: From COVID to Storms, Valley Water is Prepared for a Range of Emergencies

Valley Water is also ready to respond to emergencies under our purview such as damage or operational issues with our pipelines, dams and reservoirs or other infrastructure. We maintain emergency action plans for our reservoirs and many of our streams, which are reviewed and updated on a regular basis.

Following the flooding along Coyote Creek in 2017, Valley Water collaborated with the city of San Jose to take our existing Emergency Action Plan and create a combined plan to define a strategy for how the agencies prepare for, communicate and respond to flooding on Coyote Creek, as well as other waterways. We continue to collaborate with the city of San Jose in this effort.

As part of our mission to provide flood protection to our community, we are always preparing for the possibility of a flood event. We work year-round to keep the 275 miles of streams in Santa Clara County owned and managed by Valley Water ready for winter storm runoff. We removed sediment build-up, manage vegetation, clear trash and debris, and stabilize banks that have eroded during high water flows.

In the event there is heavy rain, we track incoming storms and closely watch “hot spot” areas in our county that are prone to flooding.

Although we don’t directly respond to emergencies such as COVID-19 like the [Santa Clara County] Public Health Department or medical facilities, we must closely monitor those events to minimize interruptions to our day-to- day operations and staffing levels. Valley Water has procedures and roadmaps in place to best position us to get through these types of events with minimal impact to our business continuity. With the potential for widespread absenteeism due to COVID-19, ensuring that our specially trained staff remain healthy and available to operate our water treatment plants is critical.