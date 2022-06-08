DA Jeff Rosen Fends Off Challengers, Nears Victory without a Run Off

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen turned away two challengers – his first since he defeated his own boss in 2010 – on Tuesday and appeared headed to an easy election victory, avoiding a November runoff.

With more than 50% of the vote counted at 10pm, Rosen held nearly 60% of the 163,292 votes counted in unofficial, preliminary returns, while opponents Daniel Chung had 24% and Sajid Khan had 16.7%.

If Rosen’s totals hold above 50% he will be declared the winner. He was unopposed in his previous two re-election bids.

In his primary campaign, Rosen fended off criticism from an office insider, Chung, and a courtroom opponent, Khan.

Chung said Rosen was too progressive. Khan criticized Rosen for not being progressive enough.

In February, 2021, Chung, then an assistant district attorney, wrote an op-ed in the San Jose Mercury News criticizing "progressive" prosecutors for criminal justice reforms that would change classifications for some robberies and reduce jail time.

Although he didn't directly criticize his boss, Chung was demoted two days after his public outspokenness. When he reportedly refused a severance package to resign, he was terminated. In September, Chung file a federal lawsuit against Rosen, claiming he and the county violated his constitutional right to free speech. The lawsuit is pending.

Khan is a deputy Santa Clara public defender who announced his candidacy in July 2021, and since then has consistently and aggressively pressed progressive attacks on Rosen’s prosecutor methods, his alleged coverups of police violence and disregard for suspects’ rights.

The criticism didn’t appear to phase the district attorney, who reportedly had been on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s short list to be appointed attorney general, which eventually went to Rob Bonta.

More updates to follow.

For real-time updates, visit the Santa Clara County Board of Elections election results website.