One Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County

As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Aisha Wahab pulled ahead of initial front runner Lily Mei.

With tens of thousands of votes to be counted after the Nov. 13 report by the California Secretary of State, Wahab led by 160 votes (1%) over Mei, who had led by 300 votes after the first ballot count Nov. 8. The East Bay's District 10 includes the cities of Fremont and Milpitas.

In addition to the San Jose mayoral race, where Matt Mahan clung to a 1.8-point margin over Cindy Chavex, the list of Election Day front runners in Santa Clara remained unchanged after Sunday's count.

Front runner Robert Jonsen, the Palo Alto police chief, saw his lead shrink by more than 2,00 votes, to 5,270 ( 2.8 percentage points) over former sheriff's deputy Kevin Jensen in the Santa Clara County Sheriff race. Jonsen's total stood at 185,743 (51.14%) and Jensen had collected 177,473 (48.86%) by Sunday according to the county Registrar of Voters.

City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas continued to widen her lead over former council member Johnny Kamis in the Santa Clara County District 1 supervisor contest to 7,589 votes.

In the city of Santa Clara, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor also continued to widen her lead over Councilmember Anthony Becker, to 439 votes, out of 22,781 cast so far, in the incomplete, unofficial Sunday elections report.