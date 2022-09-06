New Poll Shows Mahan, Chavez Neck and Neck for SJ Mayor

A poll released by the Matt Mahan mayoral campaign shows the two candidates for San Jose mayor are neck and neck in a tightening race. Cindy Chavez polled 1 point ahead of Mahan in the survey of 674 likely voters conducted by Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates.

“We feel good about our position in the race and we will continue to run a very aggressive grassroots campaign to bring our message of change and accountability to people throughout the city,” Mahan said Monday evening.

Mahan, a current city council member and former public school teacher and technology executive, faces county supervisor, former councilmember and labor council executive Cindy Chavez in the November general election for mayor of San Jose.

With two decades in public office, Chavez leads in name recognition—73% to 58%— and endorsements from political insiders. Mahan has cast his campaign as a “revolution of common sense” against politics as usual, which he says has failed to address rising crime and homelessness.

The FM3 poll showed Chavez leading slightly with 38% of the initial vote preference and Mahan with 37%. A quarter of the polled voters remain undecided. The pollsters said the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

In the poll, conducted July 26- Aug. 1, respondents to the FM3 poll showed Chavez with a higher unfavorable rating. The margin between those who view the county supervisor favorably (41%) and unfavorably (32%) is in the single-digits.

For Mahan, 38% of voters view the council member favorably and 20% view him unfavorably.

When provided with generic descriptions of two potential candidates for mayor, a plurality of the respondents (44%) indicated more support for a candidate whose background matched Mahan’s, while 30% preferred Chavez’s profile as a labor leader and elected official.

The 22-person research firm with offices in Los Angeles and Oakland conducts hundreds of opinion surveys and focus groups each year, according to its website.

“Voters are particularly motivated by Mahan’s concrete plans to address homelessness, fight crime and bring accountability to city government,” Mahan’s campaign said in a statement.

Campaign filings showed that the Mahan campaign paid FM3, based in Oakland, $15,000 in June for polling.The poll was conducted between July 26 and Aug. 1 via telephone and online interviews in English and Vietnamese with randomly-selected likely November voters in San José.

The margin of sampling error for the study is plus-or-minus 4.0% at a 95% confidence level.