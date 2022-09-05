Statewide Flex Alert Today, as Heat Wave Continues to Thursday

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for today as a heat wave impacts the Golden State with blistering temperatures for Labor Day and beyond.

The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10pm.

Advisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on today and Tuesday, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the interior Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, today through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Today's forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for clear skies and highs in the mid 70s along the coast, 90s in San Francisco and parts of the East and South Bay, and triple digits in the Napa area and inland.

Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area. Tonight’s forecast calls for clear skies with lows in the 60s around the Bay.