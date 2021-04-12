Op-Ed: Black Birthing People and Babies are Dying at Higher Rates

Black babies are dying at three times the rate of other babies in their first year of life.
Black pregnant people are three to four times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than other Americans.
Dying.
Let these two stark facts sit for a minute. Often these statistics are assumed to be a function of poverty and access to care, but the unequal death hold true across income and education levels. The research is clear: the stress of experiencing racism, discrimination in care and other unjust social drivers of health are root causes of this gap.
If Covid-19 has taught us anything during the last year, it is that we must confront the fact that our communities of color have disproportionately shouldered the pain—and burden—of the inequities that exist across our systems.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed the week of April 11 to 17 as Black Maternal Health Week in Santa Clara County to raise awareness of the tragic outcomes experienced by birthing people of African Ancestry across this Country and locally in our own County.
Here in Santa Clara County, our Black Infant Health Program has been working since 1991 to address these issues to support Black pregnant birthing people and their infants. Partnerships with the Roots Community Health Center, the African American Community Services Agency, the Black Leadership Kitchen cabinet and others provide valuable services and supports to African Ancestry families to improve health.
So the problems are being addressed, but there is so much more to do. There is still little public knowledge of our nation’s Black Maternal Health Crisis—which is why marking this week is so important.
The good news is that scientists and journalists are bringing these facts to the forefront, thus allowing policy makers, community-based organizations, clinics, concerned citizens, and advocates opportunities to work toward improving birth outcomes for our parents and babies. It is possible: history tells us that there was a brief time when the infant mortality disparity along racial lines was almost negligible.
According to a 1989 journal article by Kenneth Chay and Michael Greenstone, the brief period between 1965 and 1970 was the only time in the U.S. that the infant mortality rate for Black babies declined sharply and stabilized nearly on par with White babies. During that time frame, death among black infants in their first year of life fell by 30%. The infant mortality rate for black babies held at 2.8 per 100 births and the ratio between black and white infant mortality was 1.6.
Experts say that infant mortality is an important indicator of a community’s overall physical health. That being said, between 1965 and 1970 was the healthiest time in U.S. history for people of African ancestry and today the indications are that the overall health of our African ancestry community is very poor.
The period between 1965 and 1970 was one of unique activism in our history demanding change and confronting racism. We should embrace the lessons of that period - both that dramatic improvement is possible, and that activism and confronting racism are essential. We all must do our part to advocate for change, educate ourselves on the connections between racism and health, and take tangible steps to improve outcomes.
As a member of the Board of Supervisors, I have committed to listening to experts and those with lived experience in this area of health services and to taking action on their recommendations. One key issue is building awareness of this dramatic disparity, not just among the African ancestry community that lives this story, but among healthcare providers, family serving agencies and community allies. But after awareness must come action.
We must commit to expanding and resourcing the supports that are provided to pregnant and parenting families through programs like Black Infant Health, Roots’ Families First, and other programs that support wellness, community and advocacy for African Ancestry families. We must support legislative changes at the federal, state and local levels like the Black Maternal Momnibus Act of 2021 that address systemic issues in our pregnancy and labor and delivery services through funding, data, workforce development and accountability.
And as one of those partners, Roots clinic will work alongside Supervisor Ellenberg and the entire Board of Supervisors to identify and implement solutions to alleviate and then eliminate this injustice here in Santa Clara County. It was done once before; we must demand that outcome again.
You can help in this work, too. Join us. Support our work. And bring others along with you.
Solutions to this problem demand fortitude, determination and focus—to all of which we commit without hesitation.
Susan Ellenberg is the Santa Clara County District 4 supervisor. Alma Burrell is the regional director for the South Bay at Roots Community Health Center. Opinions are the authors' own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Send op-ed pitches to [email protected].
Correlation does not always prove causation.
Did you test against fatherless homes and infant mortality rate.
Since the days of Moynihan one of the most clear example of systemic racism is the white progressive’s relentless attack on the black family.
https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/moynihan-report-1965/
If one were honest, and not just virtue signaling, one would control for nonmartial birthrates and how that predicts infant mortality, drop out, incarceration, poverty rates. Their are scientific reasons children need their BIOLOGICAL father in their life. The idea that women need a man like fish needs a bicycle I guess may be true, but kids absolutely need their father, not just a man, in their life. Children are ten times more likely to be abused by a non biologically-related adult male in the home. No father is worse, epigenetically.
Feminist – of either gender – that one is on you and you aren’t even ready to admit the problem.
“the stress of experiencing racism, discrimination in care and other unjust social drivers of health are root causes of this gap.” — Susan Ellenberg and Alma Burrell
The above claim is a speculative explanation for a documented, health-related outcome. But how can we know if it is valid? One way is to look to a similar documented outcome and test the claim against it. Here goes.
In young people, strength, speed, agility, and stamina are all affected by, and serve as a good measure of, the state of their health. In fact, because young people are the least likely to be seriously ill or die from disease, using them as a standard against which to measure good health should provide the highest level of accuracy.
So, with a good measure to use against a sound standard, if we examine young African-Americans to see if “racism, discrimination in care and other unjust social drivers of health” affects their health, what we find is that they dominate in sports that require the highest levels of strength, speed, agility, and stamina. In other words, not only is their health apparently unaffected by “racism, discrimination in care and other unjust social drivers of health,” but as proved by athletic performance, the American culture provides, at least for those willing to take advantage of its benefits, the opportunity to achieve the highest levels of health.
What we are left with is this choice: either we give race peddlers an exemption from logic and truth or we realize that people like Susan Ellenberg and Alma Burrell willingly twist, falsify, and exaggerate in their efforts to condemn American society.
I am curious as to how the authors of this study disregard underlying health conditioins – which are objectively observable and measurable – in favor of the subjective ‘stress of experiencing racism etc’. It seems to me that the extremely high rate of obesity, for instance, might be a far more determinitive factor when examining mortality of African American newborns or mothers. According to HHS (https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/omh/browse.aspx?lvl=4&lvlid=25) African American women have a higher incidence of being overweight or obese than any other racial group, at 80%. Is it not more reasonable to think that being overweight or obese – together with other attendant health issues such as poor cardiopulmonary or vascular health, diabetes, among others – might not have vastly more to do with these mortality rates?
Agenda much?
What pathetic drivel from people elected to make our lives better.
Sad.