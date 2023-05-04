One in Three California Hospitals Gets Top Safety Rating in National Study

Nearly 34 percent of California hospitals received top grades in protecting patient safety, according to the spring 2023 hospital safety grades released Wednesday by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog.

The average risk of contracting deadly infections had spiked during the pandemic.

With one-third of Golden State hospitals earning Leapfrog's top grade, California is 12th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of “A”-grade hospitals. In the rankings last fall, California placed 25th.

The Leapfrog Group uses an academic grading scale with five letter grades to score nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on more than 30 measures of patient safety. Leapfrog said its hospital rating system is the only one in the country focusing solely on a hospital’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors.

In California, 95 hospitals received an A, 68 hospitals received a B, 93 hospitals received a C and two, in Southern California, received a failing “F” safety rating.

Five Bay Area hospitals received Leapfrog’s highest safety ratings: El Camino Hospital, Mountain View and Los Gatos centers; Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose; and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in San Jose and Santa Clara.

Three Santa Clara County hospitals received “B” ratings: the Kaiser Foundation San Jose Hospital, San Jose’s Regional Medical Center and Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto.

All three hospitals in the Santa Clara County Healthcare System – O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose and the St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy – received a “C” safety rating.

A total of 24 Bay Area hospitals received an “A” rating

California Pacific Medical Center - Mission Bernal Campus, San Francisco

Chinese Hospital, San Francisco

Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, Martinez

El Camino Hospital, Mountain View

El Camino Hospital Los Gatos

Good Samaritan Hospital of San Jose

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Antioch

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Fremont

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Oakland

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Richmond

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Leandro

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Rafael

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Rosa

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - South San Francisco

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Vallejo

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Walnut Creek

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center, Burlingame

Montclair Hospital Medical Center

Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco

Sequoia Hospital, Redwood City

St. Mary's Medical Center, San Francisco

UCSF Health - Mission Bay, San Francisco

UCSF at Parnassus Heights

Eight hospitals in the Bay Area that received a “B” rating

Eden Medical Center, Castro Valley

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Redwood City

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Jose

Regional Medical Center of San Jose

San Leandro Hospital

Sonoma Valley Hospital

Stanford Health Care, Palo Alto

Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Pleasanton

These 16 Bay Area hospitals received a “C” rating

AHMC Seton Medical Center, Daly City

Alameda Hospital

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Oakland

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Berkeley

California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco

Dominican Hospital, Santa Cruz

John Muir Health Medical Center Concord

John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek Campus

O'Connor Hospital, San Jose

Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose

St. Louise Regional Hospital, Gilroy

Sutter Delta Medical Center, Antioch

Washington Hospital Healthcare System, Fremont

Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus, Oakland

Four hospitals in the Bay Area received “D” ratings

San Mateo Medical Center

St. Rose Hospital, Hayward

Watsonville Community Hospital

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

High rates of three health care-associated infections, or HAIs, “should stop hospitals in their tracks,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a press release, noting that “infections like these can be life for death for some patients.”

“We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience,” Binder said.

The problematic infections are Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA; central line-associated bloodstream infections, or CLABSI; and catheter-associated urinary tract infections, or CAUTI. When compared to rankings that covered the period immediately before the COVID-19 outbreak, the analysis found an increased infection ratio for all three infections.

“The spring 2023 Safety Grade data spotlights how hospital responses to the pandemic led to a decline in patient safety and HAI management,”said Binder.