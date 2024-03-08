Complete Primary Results: San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan Wins Easily, while Local Races Take Shape

New (daily) results, 4:56pm March 8
(Next update, 5pm March 9)
Totals are incomplete, partial and unofficial from Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State.
* incumbent
Local Results
Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Estimated 60% of ballots counted.
CONGRESS
16th District
- Sam Liccardo, Dem 26,644
- Joe Simitian, Dem 21,330
- Evan Low, Dem 19,884
- Peter Ohtaki, GOP 15,874
- Peter Dixon, Dem 9,525
- Karl Ryan, GOP 8,271
- Rishi Kumar, Dem 7,981
- Julie Lythcott-Haims, Dem 6,533
- Ahmed Mostafa, Dem 3,184
- Greg Lin Tanaka, Dem 1,602
- Joby Bernstein, Dem 1,029
17th District
- *Ro Khanna, Dem 47,807
- Anita Chen, GOP 21,097
18th District
- *Zoe Lofgren, Dem 31,972
- Peter Hernandez, GOP 19,704
19th District
- *Jimmy Panetta, Dem 97,739
- Jason Anderson, GOP 39,398
LEGISLATURE
Senate
13th District
- *Josh Becker, Dem 105,101
- Alexander Glew, GOP 29,226
15th District
- *Dave Cortese, Dem 72,930
- Robert Howell, GOP 21,671
Assembly
23rd District
- *Marc Berman, Dem 43,728
- Lydia Kou, Dem 15,465
- Allan Marson, GOP 9,077
- Gus Mattammal, GOP 8,295
24th District
- *Alex Lee, Dem 22.949
- Bob Brunton, GOP 7,941
25th District
- *Ash Kalra, Dem 23,095
- Ted Stroll, GOP 12,642
- Lan Ngo, Dem 10,947
26th District
- Patrick Ahrens, Dem 17,736
- Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem 13,081
- Sophe Yan Song, GOP 11,641
28th District
- *Gail Pellerin, Dem 61,958
- Liz Lawler, GOP 26,970
29th District
- *Robert Rivas, Dem 25,494
- J.W. Paine, GOP 13,584
CITY OF SAN JOSE
Mayor
- *Matt Mahan 98,237
- Tyrone Wade 13,900
Council District 2
- Joe Lopez 2,995
- Pamela Campos 2,316
- Babu Prasad 2,126
- Vanessa Sandoval 1,849
Council District 4
- *David Cohen 5,687
- Kansen Chu 4,002
Council District 6
- Michael Mulcahy 6,055
- Olivia Navarro 4,441
- Alex Shoor 2,405
- Angelo Pasciuti 1,859
Council District 8
- *Domingo Candelas 5,545
- Tam Truong 4,855
- Sukhdev Bainiwal 3,697
- Surinder Dhaliwal 290
Council District 10
- George Casey 5,865
- *Arjun Batra 5,525
- Lenka Wright 3,737
* Incumbent
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Board of Supervisors
District 2
- Madison Nguyen 9,058
- Betty Duong 9,147
- Corina Herra-Loera 6,808
- Nelson McElmurry 3,016
- Jennifer Celaya 1,568
District 3
- *Otto Lee 29,781
District 5
- Margaret Abe-Koga 26,273
- Sally Lieber 15,318
- Peter Fung 12,807
- Barry Chang 4,391
- Sandy Sans 3,922
CITY OF SANTA CLARA
Measure A, Appointed City Clerk
- Yes 4,725
- No 9,685
Measure B, Appointed Police Chief
- Yes 4,090
- No 10,516
SCHOOL BOND
Measure C, Sunnyvale
- Yes 6.689
- No 3.038
Statewide Results
Source, Secretary of State
PRESIDENT
- *Joe Biden 2,255,822 (89.5%)
- Marianne Williamson 89,813 (3.6%)
- Dean Phillips 70,200 (2.8%)
Republicans
- Donald Trump 1,127,855 (78.5%)
- Nikki Haley 257,788 (17.9%)
U.S. SENATOR (31 candidates)
Full term
- Adam Schiff, Dem 1,674,435 (32.9%)
- Steve Garvey, GOP 1,620,746 (31.9%)
- Katie Porter, Dem 745,089 (14.6%)
- Barbara Lee, Dem 427,36 (8.4%)
BALLOT MEASURE
Proposition 1, Health Bond
- Yes 2,555,489 (50.4%)
- No 2,510,368 (49.6%)
Voter Turnout
- Santa Clara County
- Statewide
The fact that Arjun Batra , the incumbent, was outpolled by George Casey, a newcomer, makes me wonder if others interpreted the wording on Casey’s mailer the same as I did — that he is against the SB9 type imposition of housing densification on us.
Neo-con apparatchik Peter Dixon gonna have to find some other con…
Why do we keep voting for the same people and hope that things get better???
If we keep electing the same people, with the same plans and ideas, won’t things just keep getting worse?
What was Einstein’s definition of insanity …?