Friday, March 8, 2024
A look inside San Jose politics and culture

San Jose Inside (https://www.sanjoseinside.com)

News

Complete Primary Results: San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan Wins Easily, while Local Races Take Shape

By / 3

New (daily) results, 4:56pm March 8
(Next update, 5pm March 9)

Totals are incomplete, partial and unofficial from Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State.

* incumbent

Local Results

Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Estimated 60% of ballots counted.

CONGRESS

16th District

  • Sam Liccardo, Dem    26,644
  • Joe Simitian, Dem     21,330
  • Evan Low, Dem         19,884
  • Peter Ohtaki, GOP    15,874
  • Peter Dixon, Dem      9,525
  • Karl Ryan, GOP          8,271
  • Rishi Kumar, Dem     7,981
  • Julie Lythcott-Haims, Dem  6,533
  • Ahmed Mostafa, Dem  3,184
  • Greg Lin Tanaka, Dem  1,602
  • Joby Bernstein, Dem   1,029

17th District

  • *Ro Khanna, Dem     47,807
  • Anita Chen, GOP     21,097

18th District

  • *Zoe Lofgren, Dem    31,972
  • Peter Hernandez, GOP   19,704

19th District

  • *Jimmy Panetta, Dem   97,739
  • Jason Anderson, GOP   39,398

LEGISLATURE

Senate

13th District

  • *Josh Becker, Dem    105,101
  • Alexander Glew, GOP   29,226

15th District

  • *Dave Cortese, Dem  72,930
  • Robert Howell, GOP   21,671

Assembly

23rd District

  • *Marc Berman, Dem    43,728
  • Lydia Kou, Dem   15,465
  • Allan Marson, GOP   9,077
  • Gus Mattammal, GOP   8,295

24th District

  • *Alex Lee, Dem    22.949
  • Bob Brunton, GOP   7,941

25th District

  • *Ash Kalra, Dem   23,095
  • Ted Stroll, GOP    12,642
  • Lan Ngo, Dem    10,947

26th District

  • Patrick Ahrens, Dem     17,736
  • Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem   13,081
  • Sophe Yan Song, GOP     11,641

28th District

  • *Gail Pellerin, Dem     61,958
  • Liz Lawler, GOP      26,970

29th District

  • *Robert Rivas, Dem     25,494
  • J.W. Paine, GOP    13,584

CITY OF SAN JOSE

Mayor

  • *Matt Mahan     98,237
  • Tyrone Wade    13,900

Council District 2

  • Joe Lopez     2,995
  • Pamela Campos  2,316
  • Babu Prasad    2,126
  • Vanessa Sandoval   1,849

Council District 4

  • *David Cohen  5,687
  • Kansen Chu    4,002

Council District 6

  • Michael Mulcahy   6,055
  • Olivia Navarro   4,441
  • Alex Shoor    2,405
  • Angelo Pasciuti 1,859

Council District 8

  • *Domingo Candelas  5,545
  • Tam Truong     4,855
  • Sukhdev Bainiwal   3,697
  • Surinder Dhaliwal    290

Council District 10

  • George Casey  5,865
  • *Arjun Batra     5,525
  • Lenka Wright   3,737

* Incumbent

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Board of Supervisors

District 2

  • Madison Nguyen    9,058
  • Betty Duong    9,147
  • Corina Herra-Loera     6,808
  • Nelson McElmurry     3,016
  • Jennifer Celaya    1,568

District 3

  • *Otto Lee   29,781

District 5

  • Margaret Abe-Koga   26,273
  • Sally Lieber    15,318
  • Peter Fung     12,807
  • Barry Chang   4,391
  • Sandy Sans     3,922

CITY OF SANTA CLARA

Measure A, Appointed City Clerk

  • Yes     4,725
  • No     9,685

Measure B, Appointed Police Chief

  • Yes  4,090
  • No    10,516

SCHOOL BOND

Measure C, Sunnyvale

  • Yes   6.689
  • No    3.038

Statewide Results

Source, Secretary of State

PRESIDENT

  • *Joe Biden    2,255,822  (89.5%)
  • Marianne Williamson   89,813 (3.6%)
  • Dean Phillips   70,200 (2.8%)

Republicans

  • Donald Trump    1,127,855  (78.5%)
  • Nikki Haley     257,788 (17.9%)

U.S. SENATOR  (31 candidates)

Full term

  • Adam Schiff, Dem     1,674,435 (32.9%)
  • Steve Garvey, GOP    1,620,746 (31.9%)
  • Katie Porter, Dem      745,089 (14.6%)
  • Barbara Lee, Dem      427,36  (8.4%)

BALLOT MEASURE

Proposition 1, Health Bond

  • Yes    2,555,489 (50.4%)
  • No    2,510,368 (49.6%)

Voter Turnout

  • Santa Clara County
  • Statewide

3 Comments

  1. The fact that Arjun Batra , the incumbent, was outpolled by George Casey, a newcomer, makes me wonder if others interpreted the wording on Casey’s mailer the same as I did — that he is against the SB9 type imposition of housing densification on us.

    Reply

  3. Why do we keep voting for the same people and hope that things get better???
    If we keep electing the same people, with the same plans and ideas, won’t things just keep getting worse?
    What was Einstein’s definition of insanity …?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *