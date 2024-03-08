Complete Primary Results: San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan Wins Easily, while Local Races Take Shape

New (daily) results, 4:56pm March 8

* incumbent

Local Results

Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Estimated 60% of ballots counted.

CONGRESS

16th District

Sam Liccardo, Dem 26,644

Joe Simitian, Dem 21,330

Evan Low, Dem 19,884

Peter Ohtaki, GOP 15,874

Peter Dixon, Dem 9,525

Karl Ryan, GOP 8,271

Rishi Kumar, Dem 7,981

Julie Lythcott-Haims, Dem 6,533

Ahmed Mostafa, Dem 3,184

Greg Lin Tanaka, Dem 1,602

Joby Bernstein, Dem 1,029

17th District

*Ro Khanna, Dem 47,807

Anita Chen, GOP 21,097

18th District

*Zoe Lofgren, Dem 31,972

Peter Hernandez, GOP 19,704

19th District

*Jimmy Panetta, Dem 97,739

Jason Anderson, GOP 39,398

LEGISLATURE

Senate

13th District

*Josh Becker, Dem 105,101

Alexander Glew, GOP 29,226

15th District

*Dave Cortese, Dem 72,930

Robert Howell, GOP 21,671

Assembly

23rd District

*Marc Berman, Dem 43,728

Lydia Kou, Dem 15,465

Allan Marson, GOP 9,077

Gus Mattammal, GOP 8,295

24th District

*Alex Lee, Dem 22.949

Bob Brunton, GOP 7,941

25th District

*Ash Kalra, Dem 23,095

Ted Stroll, GOP 12,642

Lan Ngo, Dem 10,947

26th District

Patrick Ahrens, Dem 17,736

Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem 13,081

Sophe Yan Song, GOP 11,641

28th District

*Gail Pellerin, Dem 61,958

Liz Lawler, GOP 26,970

29th District

*Robert Rivas, Dem 25,494

J.W. Paine, GOP 13,584

CITY OF SAN JOSE

Mayor

*Matt Mahan 98,237

Tyrone Wade 13,900

Council District 2

Joe Lopez 2,995

Pamela Campos 2,316

Babu Prasad 2,126

Vanessa Sandoval 1,849

Council District 4

*David Cohen 5,687

Kansen Chu 4,002

Council District 6

Michael Mulcahy 6,055

Olivia Navarro 4,441

Alex Shoor 2,405

Angelo Pasciuti 1,859

Council District 8

*Domingo Candelas 5,545

Tam Truong 4,855

Sukhdev Bainiwal 3,697

Surinder Dhaliwal 290

Council District 10

George Casey 5,865

*Arjun Batra 5,525

Lenka Wright 3,737

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Board of Supervisors

District 2

Madison Nguyen 9,058

Betty Duong 9,147

Corina Herra-Loera 6,808

Nelson McElmurry 3,016

Jennifer Celaya 1,568

District 3

*Otto Lee 29,781

District 5

Margaret Abe-Koga 26,273

Sally Lieber 15,318

Peter Fung 12,807

Barry Chang 4,391

Sandy Sans 3,922

CITY OF SANTA CLARA

Measure A, Appointed City Clerk

Yes 4,725

No 9,685

Measure B, Appointed Police Chief

Yes 4,090

No 10,516

SCHOOL BOND

Measure C, Sunnyvale

Yes 6.689

No 3.038

Statewide Results

Source, Secretary of State

PRESIDENT

*Joe Biden 2,255,822 (89.5%)

Marianne Williamson 89,813 (3.6%)

Dean Phillips 70,200 (2.8%)

Republicans

Donald Trump 1,127,855 (78.5%)

Nikki Haley 257,788 (17.9%)

U.S. SENATOR (31 candidates)

Full term

Adam Schiff, Dem 1,674,435 (32.9%)

Steve Garvey, GOP 1,620,746 (31.9%)

Katie Porter, Dem 745,089 (14.6%)

Barbara Lee, Dem 427,36 (8.4%)

BALLOT MEASURE

Proposition 1, Health Bond

Yes 2,555,489 (50.4%)

No 2,510,368 (49.6%)

Voter Turnout