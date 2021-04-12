Santa Clara County Covid-19 Testing Rate Drops by 34 Percent

Santa Clara County health officials are encouraging residents to get tested for the coronavirus as testing rates have dropped by 34 percent in the last 2 months
Health officials say testing is critical to understanding where the region stands in the pandemic, particularly as new variants continue to circulate in the region.
“If we are not testing robustly in the community, it narrows our view of where the virus is circulating, and to what level it is spreading. Testing also allows us to break the chains of transmission and reduce spread, which gives the virus less opportunities to replicate and mutate,” Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, county Covid-19 testing and vaccine cfficer, said in a statement.
County public health officials continue urging community members to practice social distancing and consistently wear face coverings, even if vaccinated.
For those who may have been exposed to the virus, testing remains free, easy, and confidential. It is available seven days a week and there are a number of options for different needs, including appointment or drop-in, drive-through or walk-up, and specimen collection by nasal swab or saliva. Frontline workers should get tested at least once a month and up to once every two weeks, and continue testing even after being vaccinated.
Testing will be available this week in San Jose, Gilroy, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara, Campbell and Palo Alto.
What this means is that there is some problems with their situational awareness regarding COVID in the county. This is what they admit is going on.
Now does that mean there is more COVID, IDK, because this could mean that people are getting sick, but not reporting. Or they are not being tested to find out that COVID is a persons health problem.
In any event, the real story is that the county is falling behind on the monitoring of COVID and it may indeed be showing false good news regarding the spread in the County.
This may be a systemic problem that will bite us in the near future
“Bay Area County Health Officers set a goal of 200 tests per day per 100,000 people. ” or about 4K per day in Santa Clara County, which is currently averaging close to 15K tests a day. 15K>4K Santa Clara county is testing far more than necessary to maintain surveillance of Covid. Moreover, positivity rates < 1% indicate the surveillance is well in hand. Just more Scare tactics from The Ministry of Covid Compliance and their running dog media.
GLOBALCORPORATISMFOREVER you wrote:
Please understand that the majority of the “quantity” of those tests are for “first responding” or in effect “REPEAT” test subjects. There are at least that many nurses, doctors, police, firefighters, and others in the county. So constantly testing the SAME people is not SITUATIONAL AWARENESS.
I hate to say it but just counting the number of tests is simply not even a proper process to determine the efficacy of the testing process. So you are not really understanding the real problem then are you? This “process” is not actually giving us anything but a “body count” So when you wrote:
“Moreover, positivity rates < 1% indicate the surveillance is well in hand. Just more Scare tactics from The Ministry of Covid Compliance and their running dog media.”
That is of course your approach to everything, if the news is not favorable to you, then you say it is “fake” or a conspiracy of the “mainstream media”.
I forgot to ask this question:
Do the existing tests detect the newer variants? Why? Because the new indicated that these were determined by GENETIC SEQUNCING at the labs. Another question, these detections are they based on SYMPTOMATIC COVID patients or ASYMPTOMATIC?
What most people are probably not aware of is that as viruses mutate, they also need the testing agents and processes to be updated. I find it difficult to believe that within say 2 months the testing process has changed to accommodate for the newer variants. The fact is that requires a complete testing validation process to be completed, then a formula change which is proven to be accurate for detection, then a complete production change which is proven to be providing the right agents, and then distribution of the new testing systems.
What the people are simply not aware of is that our process has not kept up with the virus, and such VERY likely undercounting the infectious issues we are still in.
In any case we are still at 75% capacity in ICU beds. We are only 10% short of being in a Code Blue condition again.
BUT the “BLUEPRINT” data shows we are FAR below the rate of infection that should ACCOUNT for this level of hospitalization. In fact if you look at the SCC history we should be at only 50% capacity today.
Something tells me we are getting A LOT OF FALSE NEGATIVE tests.
Correction:
THe FDA says it is aware of the problem
(https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/letters-health-care-providers/genetic-variants-sars-cov-2-may-lead-false-negative-results-molecular-tests-detection-sars-cov-2)
However they are not willing to declare that the tests are impacted because they HAVE NOT STUDIED the problem.