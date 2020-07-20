Letter to the Editor: Prop. 15 Puts Schools, Communities First

Dear editor,

The economic crisis we’ve found ourselves in will get a lot worse, and result in a worse future for all Californians, if we don’t take steps for change. I am a teacher who lives in San Jose and worry that our schools will not have the funding they need to be successful.

In November, with Proposition 15, we can put schools and communities first.

Prop. 15, would close corporate property tax loopholes in order to reclaim $12 billion every year for our schools, essential workers, and local governments—all while protecting homeowners and renters, small businesses, and agriculture.

What’s more, this initiative would implement small business tax relief to those businesses which have been hardest hit.

These are tax loopholes that benefit the most profitable corporations in the state at the expense of our schools and local governments.

Research has shown that only 10 percent of the biggest, most valuable commercial and industrial properties would generate 92 percent of the revenue—meaning top corporations would finally pay their fair share.

Investing, not cutting, is exactly what we need both now and for the future.

Sincerely,

DEBORAH SABO

San Jose