Letter: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 15

Dear Editor,

California is the fifth largest economy in the world, yet we rank 39th of the 50 states in per-pupil spending. The Covid-19 pandemic threatens to further gut school budgets, right when schools need additional resources and support in order to reopen safely.

Proposition 15 would reclaim $12 billion annually that would go directly to neighborhood schools and vital community services. It would close unfair loopholes being exploited by some of California’s wealthiest corporations, while maintaining all existing protections on homes and other residential property.