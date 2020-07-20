WATCH: Day 2 of San Jose’s George Floyd Protests

Over the weekend, San Jose Inside published footage of the May 31 protests captured on surveillance cameras outside City Hall. Well, here’s the second video we got from the city in response to a public records request.

This video—which has been edited from several hours to just two—documents several hours from afternoon to midnight on May 30, the second day of demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.

Most of the parts we cut didn’t even show any protesters. And while most of the footage is uneventful, you can skip to the hour-and-four-minute mark to see when police start firing flash bangs, rubber bullets and tear gas.