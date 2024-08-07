Bicyclist, Boy on Scooter Are Latest Traffic Fatalities on Camden Avenue in San Jose

Camden Avenue has been a deadly traffic location this summer.

The first fatality occurred Tuesday, when a 12-year-old boy riding a scooter was struck and killed by a pickup truck at 4:21pm near a crosswalk at Camden and Leigh avenues.

The second occurred July 16 when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Camden Avenue and South Bascom Street. The bicyclist died of his injuries on Aug. 1, police said.

San Jose police determined that a man driving a 2006 Chevrolet truck west on Camden hit the boy on the non-electric scooter near a marked crosswalk. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver stayed at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators.

The bicyclist who was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at 12:29pm July 16 at the intersection of Camden and South Bascom avenues.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on Camden Avenue, and struck the bicyclist traveling southbound through the intersection on South Bascom.

The bicyclist transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries was stabilized, but later succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead 7pm last Thursday. Police said the driver was cooperative with the investigation.

The traffic fatalities were the 29th and 30th of the year, according to police.