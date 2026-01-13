Newsom Claims Success in Battling Growth of Organized Retail Thefts

Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced that state and local investigations of organized retail crime have increased dramatically, from 24 in 2019 to 734 in 2025.

Newsom also announced the recovery of a record number of “high-ticket” stolen items – nearly $17 million – in 2025. Also in 2025, he said that the California Highway Patrol alone seized more than 272,000 stolen items, through 734 investigations and 1,208 arrests for organized retail crime.

“CHP officers, with the help of public safety funding, increased recruitment efforts, legislative action and more solid partnerships, have been able to grow their organized retail crime operations year after year,” Newsom said in a statement released Jan. 13.

“Our organized retail crime enforcement efforts are delivering real results — dismantling organized retail theft networks, recovering tens of millions of dollars in stolen goods, and making thousands of arrests tied to sophisticated criminal rings operating across our state,” Newsom said in a statement. “These operations continue to send a clear message: California will not tolerate organized crime that preys on working families, small businesses, and local communities.”

He credited the results in increased enforcement to the state’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which works with state, local, and federal agencies. In December, task force officers conducted 103 investigations, made 239 arrests and recovered 59,992 assets worth an estimated $1.2 million, he said

“The establishment of our Organized Retail Crime Task Force in 2019 marked a clear commitment to confronting this growing threat head-on,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Through consistent enforcement, strong partnerships and hundreds of arrests each year, we continue to target those who exploit retail theft for profit. Addressing organized retail crime is essential to safeguarding public safety, supporting lawful businesses, and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve.”

Since its nception in 2019, the CHP task force has been involved in over 4,300 investigations, leading to the arrest of over 5,000 suspects and the recovery of over 1.5 million stolen goods valued at nearly $70 million, Newsom’s office reported.

Taking down retail theft operations

Here are some of the cases:

In September 2025, the task force arrested an individual in Alameda County linked to a major fencing operation. The investigation revealed 10 individuals were selling stolen retail goods across Northern California at flea markets in Santa Clara, Alameda, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Sacramento counties.

On Dec. 11, CHP, with assisting agencies, served search warrants at multiple locations. They arrested 13 suspects, recovered 2 illegal firearms, and recovered over $800,000 in stolen merchandise. The suspects were booked into Placer County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

On Nov. 19, the task force was alerted by Sephora about a male suspect stealing product across the Bay Area and Central California. Using Flock Safety cameras, investigators tracked the suspect's vehicle license plate and intercepted the subject on I-5 in Fresno County, seizing over 1,000 assets valued at $34,827. The suspect had also committed thefts in San Diego, Palm Springs, and other Southern California locations. The investigation is ongoing and is expected to lead to more arrests and recoveries.

A retail theft investigation at a Sacramento Target on Nov. 21 led to 5 arrests, the recovery of 91 items, and the protective custody of a juvenile human trafficking victim. Human trafficking investigators are continuing the investigation.

An illicit fence operation was identified in San Ramon in November 2025. A search warrant was conducted that seized 5,932 cosmetic items with a value of approximately $182,920.59.

On Nov. 25, CHP officers conducted another retail theft operation at the Home Depot in Sacramento, which resulted in 4 arrests and 122 items recovered.

During the holidays, the task force participated over several days in a multi-location, multi-agency organized retail crime blitz in the city of Roseville. The operation conducted 137 arrests.

Crime is down statewide

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, new data show crime declining nearly across the board statewide, including an 18% drop in homicides, an 18% reduction in robberies, and a 9% decrease in aggravated assaults year over year. Violent crime declined in every California jurisdiction reporting data, with the largest reductions in Oakland (25%) and San Francisco (21%), according to the Governor’s Office.

California has invested $1.7 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. As part of the largest-ever state investment to fight organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced in 2023 that the state allocated $267 million to 55 communities to help them combat this issue. These funds have allowed cities and counties to hire more police officers, make more arrests, and pursue more felony charges against suspects, he said.