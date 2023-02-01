Suspect Arrested on Charge of Attempted Murder of Deputy

A man suspected of attempting to kill a sheriff's deputy in Santa Clara County on Saturday was taken into custody on Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced.

Emmanuel Diaz Ramos, 41, was located at the Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell and was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara Jail.

On Saturday around 8am. a sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop in the area of Rutland and Parkmoor avenues in San Jose. During the stop, the driver-- later identified as Ramos-- allegedly fled on foot from the deputy.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the deputy chased Ramos, who then allegedly brandished a loaded semi-automatic firearm and stated, “I'm going to shoot you.”

A struggle over the firearm ensued and the deputy was able to regain control of the firearm, the Sheriff's Department said. Ramos fled to his car and drove off at a high rate of speed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ramos and on Monday he was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, vehicle theft, resisting arrest, criminal threats and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition.

“I'm very grateful our deputy was able to defend himself against this vicious attack so he could return home to his family that evening,” said Sheriff Robert Jonsen in a statement released on Monday. “This is the grim reality of the dangers our deputies face when putting on the badge every day in order to protect and serve the community in Santa Clara County.”