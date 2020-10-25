Stubblefield Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison

Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a disabled woman whom he lured to his Morgan Hill home with a promise of a babysitting job, authorities said.

Stubblefield, 49, sexually assaulted the victim at his home in April 2015, according to authorities and court testimony.

Following a trial this summer, a jury found Stubblefield guilty July 27 of rape by force, false imprisonment and forcible oral copulation. The jury also found that he used a gun in the assault. The jury found Stubblefield not guilty of the rape of a person incapable of giving consent and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent.

Stubblefield was sentenced in an Oct. 22 hearing. Just before ordering the sentencing, Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra rejected a defense motion for a new trial, says a press release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

“‘No’ meant nothing to this defendant,” said Deputy DA Tim McInerny, who prosecuted the case. “Based on his status, I think he was never held accountable for prior criminal behavior. Today, he was properly held accountable.”

McInerny added that Stubblefield’s victim “testified with bravery, poise and grace and allowed the jury to get a true picture of the man.”

During the nine-month trial, two other women testified that Stubblefield had assaulted them, according to the DA’s press release.

Police investigators and prosecutors have said that the victim in the April 2015 incident was developmentally disabled. The victim told investigators that Stubblefield brandished a handgun during the sexual assault incident, according to court records.

Stubblefield was arrested by Morgan Hill Police in May 2016, following a yearlong investigation into the rape accusation. The female victim told police Stubblefield raped her at his home April 9, 2015. The woman arrived at his home after Stubblefield contacted her for a job interview through a babysitting website, according to police.

After a brief job interview, the woman left, according to police. But Stubblefield called her back and offered to pay for her time. When she returned, he allegedly carried her to a room, raped her, forced her to perform oral sex and then gave her $80. The woman drove directly to the Morgan Hill police station from Stubblefield’s home to report the incident.

Stubblefield claimed he had consensual sex with the woman. His attorneys argued that the woman was not disabled.

Stubblefield was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 1993 draft, and played for the team until the end of the 1997 season. He then played for the Washington Redskins, and returned to the 49ers for the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He then played for the Oakland Raiders in 2003.