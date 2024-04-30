SJ Police Union Defends Action of Mayor’s Bodyguard, Criticizes NAACP Leader

The San Jose Police Officers Association sent a letter to city officials Monday defending the actions of an officer in Mayor Matt Mahan’s security detail who was attacked by passerby during a mayoral television interview on a downtown street on April 23.

The letter attempted to “set the record straight about this assault with regard to the disingenuous, ill-informed, and flat-out false assertions” about the incident by NAACP chapter President Rev. Jethroe Moore.

One day after the downtown altercation, Moore sent an email to acting Police Chief Paul Joseph critical of the arrest of the alleged attacker, Wesley Pollard, on felony charges including battery of an officer, who has not been identified.

“Upon viewing the video of the incident, I was troubled by the rapid escalation of the situation into a physical altercation,” Moore wrote in the April 24 email. “The officer involved in the altercation did not clearly identify himself as a law enforcement officer, and it appears that there was no legal basis for instructing the pedestrian to move from his location in a public space. The pedestrian’s reaction, although stating a warning, should have been met with a more measured response from the officer, considering the circumstances.”

“The reverend tries to take advantage of this incident to continue to divide our community with outlandish and demonstrably false accusations that, somehow, race played a role in this incident – that is simply not true,” said Sgt. Steve Slack, president of the police union, in a letter to Joseph and City Manager Jennifer Maguire.

“As for Rev. Moore, he has played the race card so many times he needs a new deck, and he should be striving to be a truth-teller and not a propagandist trying to divide our city with falsehoods," wrote Slack.

“The facts of this incident are easy to see, literally, and Rev. Moore knows it,” said Slack in the letter. “It’s time for him to reflect on his continued effort to disseminate a narrative that the facts simply don’t support.”

Slack also alleged that the suspect, a pedestrian walking by Mahan as he was interviewed by a television crew, was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Georgia.

Slack’s letter also calls for at least the doubling of the mayor’s security detail.

“The immediate doubling of the detail should coincide with an urgent and rigorous threat assessment to determine the appropriate level of security for the mayor, his family, residence and work site,” wrote Slack.

The officer who was assaulted and spent several days in the hospital, repeatedly identified himself and deescalated as he was trained while being attacked, said Slack. “He did not reach for a weapon and in fact, when a tire iron was thrown toward the officer and he caught it, he did not use it, he discarded it. His actions were commendable.”