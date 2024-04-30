SJ Police Union Defends Action of Mayor’s Bodyguard, Criticizes NAACP Leader

The San Jose Police Officers Association sent a letter to city officials Monday defending the actions of an officer in Mayor Matt Mahan’s security detail who was attacked by passerby during a mayoral television interview on a downtown street on April 23.
The letter attempted to “set the record straight about this assault with regard to the disingenuous, ill-informed, and flat-out false assertions” about the incident by NAACP chapter President Rev. Jethroe Moore.
One day after the downtown altercation, Moore sent an email to acting Police Chief Paul Joseph critical of the arrest of the alleged attacker, Wesley Pollard, on felony charges including battery of an officer, who has not been identified.
“Upon viewing the video of the incident, I was troubled by the rapid escalation of the situation into a physical altercation,” Moore wrote in the April 24 email. “The officer involved in the altercation did not clearly identify himself as a law enforcement officer, and it appears that there was no legal basis for instructing the pedestrian to move from his location in a public space. The pedestrian’s reaction, although stating a warning, should have been met with a more measured response from the officer, considering the circumstances.”
“The reverend tries to take advantage of this incident to continue to divide our community with outlandish and demonstrably false accusations that, somehow, race played a role in this incident – that is simply not true,” said Sgt. Steve Slack, president of the police union, in a letter to Joseph and City Manager Jennifer Maguire.
“As for Rev. Moore, he has played the race card so many times he needs a new deck, and he should be striving to be a truth-teller and not a propagandist trying to divide our city with falsehoods," wrote Slack.
“The facts of this incident are easy to see, literally, and Rev. Moore knows it,” said Slack in the letter. “It’s time for him to reflect on his continued effort to disseminate a narrative that the facts simply don’t support.”
Slack also alleged that the suspect, a pedestrian walking by Mahan as he was interviewed by a television crew, was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Georgia.
Slack’s letter also calls for at least the doubling of the mayor’s security detail.
“The immediate doubling of the detail should coincide with an urgent and rigorous threat assessment to determine the appropriate level of security for the mayor, his family, residence and work site,” wrote Slack.
The officer who was assaulted and spent several days in the hospital, repeatedly identified himself and deescalated as he was trained while being attacked, said Slack. “He did not reach for a weapon and in fact, when a tire iron was thrown toward the officer and he caught it, he did not use it, he discarded it. His actions were commendable.”
Well interesting. But that’s not what the video shows. The video shows the Pedestrian was only walking on his own cell phone minding his own business. When Mr. Mayor saw him and said can we not allow him inside the building. And the escalation began. Public place, there was no reason to not allow the Black male inside a building assuming Mr.Mayor is not the owner. The Judge ordered a release. Childish to continue to change what we all see in the video. As a person of color myself. Racial profiling unfortunately is a serious problem even in the Bay Area. Hope my comment is published if not I can post my thoughts on sites like Facebook.
As a person of color myself. 14+years experiences working with gov officials at various levels. The Bellarmine College officials all tend to have an arrogant (racial) bias. My email inbox is evidence of that. I side with Rev. Moore based on my own personal experiences. Please Rev. Moore stand up for all of us people of color!
Sgt. Slack’s job is to support his members in any way he can. I can see why he would write a letter like this but I can’t imagine why you would excerpt it here without reference to Rev. Moore’s complaint or the video evidence.
The video I have seen supports the NAACP position, not that of the SJPOA. The bodyguard cannot be heard identifying himself, let alone repeatedly. And he was plainly not in uniform.
Note that, per KRON4, the single felony count against the black man is resisting or deterring an officer. If he didn’t know he was dealing with an officer, the charge is dubious, to say the least. (There are two misdemeanor charges, for battery and disturbing the peace).
The video shows a slapstick physical altercation between a black man and a white man. It does not show who threw the first punch. It takes two to tango, yet, curiously, only the black man was charged.
I called Sgt. Slack’s office. The person who took my call asked for my reason of wanting to speak with Sgt. Slack. I explained to whoever picked up my call. That I wanted to please share my own experiences working with D4 officials. Email exchanges. How (their) racial biases affect us people of color. Whoever took my phone call hung up on me.
I was actually there. He was not walking into a public space, but a private ribbon cutting for a new restaurant. The mayor made the comment after he had already dropped a dozen f-bombs and seemed unhinged to be honest.
And out of the blue we are getting words that don’t match the video clips. From individuals who suddenly days later claim they were there. An ever changing narrative. Speaking as a person of color who has been racially targeted. Also speaking as a person of color that has worked with gov officials at various levels since 14+ yrs. It’s possible by the time this case is heard. There will suddenly be multiple individuals claiming they were there and Black man was….while Bellarmine scholarship grad boy did absolutely nothing wrong. 14+ years experiences I document everything. But of course Sgt Slack doesn’t want to see my email trails that proof us people of color face racial biases…
I called Sgt. Slacks office twice today asking to speak with him. About evidence that there is racism against people of color in District 4 condoned by D4 officials. Mr. Slack wouldn’t even take my calls. It’s a problem when officials refuse to have a conversation about white privilege and racial disparities in gov that affects people of color.
Refuse to see email documentation. I won’t call his office again or he might make up stuff about me as well. Though that would be hard to do. Because 14+ years of working with gov officials at various levels; I even have a letter of recommendation from a (retired from the office,) Chief Assistant Attorney General.
Amy, you have no idea what you are talking about. You were not there, I was and have alternate videos and photos to verify it. There were a dozen other witnesses around and inside the new restaurant for the ribbon cutting as well. If it was a white or Asian person, this would have ended the exact same way. I saw him take the first swing at the officer. By making such patently incorrect claims, you are invalidating the many people of color that are legitimately experiencing racism and discrimination today.
Joshua I have over 14 years experiences working with gov officials at various levels. Been a victim of racism myself. It is extremely sad for us people of color that we have zero representation in D4. So sorry former City Council member Kansen Chu lost the election. With the current elected officials I fear we will only see more white privilege and systemic racial disparities.
Sgt. Steve Slack’s comments and allegations about Rev.Moore “dividing’ our community are ridiculous baseless attacks. D4 officials are the ones ignoring systemic racism and white privilege issues in our gov. Sgt. Steve Slack refused to take my calls yesterday. Instead of Sgt. Steve Clark choosing to debate with a Rev. How about Sgt Steve Clark come and have a conversation with me. I actually have to deal with the D4 Bellarmine prep College grads and I actually have evidence of systemic racial discrimination in our gov!!! I have supporting documentation from the state AG office!