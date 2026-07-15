SJ Police Arrest Two Carjacking Suspects Caught in Security Video

One month after after three men stole a Corvette while pointing a gun at the car owner in his driveway at 4:30am, San Jose police announced today they have arrested two of the suspects.

On June 21, at 4:29am, San José patrol officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at a residence in north San José.

Police said three male suspects forced entry into a silver Corvette parked in the adult male victim's driveway. After hearing a commotion, the victim exited his residence, at which point one of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victim, police said. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle prior to police arrival.

The entire incident was captured on a home security camera.

San Jose Robbery Unit detectives began a thorough investigation and identified two suspects: Alexander Carrillo and Diego Barron, both of San Jose. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their associated residences.

On June 30, detectives located suspects Carrillo, 20, and Barron. 21, in the city of San José. Both suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes including armed robbery, carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives said today they are still trying to identify the third male suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the outstanding suspect or about this case, please contact Detective Ortega #4834 of the San José Police Department Robbery or 408-277-4166.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.