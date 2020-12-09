Silicon Valley Players Floated for California Attorney General Job

It’s often said that losing the 2006 San Jose City Council race to Cindy Chavez was the best thing to happen to Tony West, an attorney whose resume already boasted positions under President Bill Clinton’s DOJ, the Northern District of California and then-California Attorney General Bill Lockyer.
In the two years after his bid for local office, the prominent African-American litigator went from co-chairing Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign to serving as the administration’s assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Civil Division.
As California AG Xavier Becerra joins Joe Biden’s cabinet as head of Health and Human Services, West—who’s currently Uber’s top legal officer—is now being floated as a potential successor for the state’s prosecutor-in-chief.
West won high praise in a USA Today op-ed penned by Ben Crump, attorney for families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Should Gov. Gavin Newsom tap the Bellarmine-, Harvard- and Stanford-educated West as AG, the appointment could appear a little dynastic given West’s marriage to former California AG and VP-elect Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya Harris. But as a person of color, he’s a strong candidate given the intense public pressure on Gavin to bestow the position on someone who represents California’s diversity.
Though his name hasn’t come up in any speculative reports about who will fill Becerra’s shoes, Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen raised the prospect himself on his political website: “Would you accept a position in the Biden Administration or perhaps as Attorney General?” The answer to his own question, he wrote, is “yes.”
As a white male elected prosecutor in a nation where 95 percent of elected prosecutors are white and male, however, it’s unlikely Newsom will give him much thought.
Xavier Becarra, as head of Health and Human Services. Congrats to you.
Has anyone ever told you that you look just like Xavier Bacca-ria. You know, the guy that Biden nominated for Secretary of Health and Education?
Pardon me, Becerra.
Scratch Brian Doyle, a racist friend of Teresa ONeill. He is a stupid little man.
Jeff Rosen is a prospect for incarceration. He is the top criminal in the Santa Clara County! I will be writing Newson a letter today to share all I know about Jeff Rosen’s criminal behavior such as protecting criminal law enforcement. I voted for Kamala from the beginning because she was always the most qualified based on work experience. I do not know if his brother in law is qualified or not. These offices should not go to someone just because they are people of “color.”Barbara Lee and Karen Bass are not at all like Kamala. Those two are dictatorship apologists who care more about their “revolution” than the people. Jeff Rosen cares more about his career and social status than the people he “serves.” ROSEN, remember that former SJPD and Santa Clara County Sheriffs’ deputy who engaged in Domestic Violence, Spouse Financial Abuse including IRS fraud, child pornography, and attempted to choke his biological daughter? That is one of your skeletons I will be sharing about with Gavin Newsom. I said it from the beginning, Kamala Harris will be the president of the United States. The COVID 19 is serious and will kill many. My eyes will see your end Jeff Rosen!
Check this. Racist Brian Doyle informed the City Council that only he, the City Attorney, can put on the agrnda.
> I voted for Kamala from the beginning because she was always the most qualified based on work experience.
This is the political equivalent of believing the earth is flat.
> Kamala Harris will be the president of the United States.
Only if the election steal succeeds.
Kamala the Commie did not win even one delegate in the Democrat primary. She dropped out of the race BEFORE the Iowa caucus.
Democrats don’t even like her.