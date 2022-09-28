Security Guard at San Jose Public Charter High School Accused of Sexual Assault of Female Student

A security guard at Kipp Navigate College Prep high school in San Jose has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual assaults of a 15-year-old female student at the school.

The San José Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children / Child Exploitation Detail Task Force today announced the arrest of Josue Sosa Barraza, 39, of Sunnyvale, on felony sexual assault charges.

A parent of the student at Kipp Navigate College Prep on Sept. 20 reported to San José police that she had located messages from an adult male on her daughter's phone. Patrol officers responded and determined that multiple sexual assaults on a minor had occurred, and that the suspect was identified as a security guard at the victim’s school, 1750 White Road, San Jose.

Detectives responded and conducted an investigation. After conducting an interview with the victim and obtaining additional evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Barraza, who lives in Sunnyvale.

The suspect was arrested Sept. 21 and taken into custody in Cupertino without incident. He was later booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Kipp Navigate Prep is a public charter school. It is one of two Kipp charter high schools in San Jose; the other is San Jose Collegiate. The company also operates three middle schools in San Jose and four elementary schools, three elementary/middle and three other high schools in the Bay Area, plus charter schools in Southern California and 20 other states, plus the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact San Jose Police Detective Camarillo #4576 of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit via email: [email protected] or at 408-273-2959.